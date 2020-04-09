FLORHAM PARK, N.J., April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PHAT), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases, today announced that company management will participate in one-on-one meetings at the upcoming 19th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference from Tuesday, April 14, 2020 through Wednesday, April 15, 2020.



About Phathom

Phathom Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Phathom has licensed the exclusive rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a novel potassium competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) in late-stage development for the treatment of acid-related disorders. For more information about Phathom, visit the company’s website at www.phathompharma.com and follow Phathom on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/phathompharma .

