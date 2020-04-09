EDMONTON, Alberta, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Power Corporation (“Capital Power” or the “Company”) (TSX: CPX) announced today that due to provincial COVID-19 public health orders and recommendations regarding mass gatherings and social distancing, shareholders are encouraged to vote in advance of the Company’s 2020 Annual Meeting (“the Meeting”) and remind them that proxy voting instructions are included in the 2020 Notice and Access Notification to Shareholders ( Management Proxy Circular ).



As COVID-19 continues to impact our communities, Capital Power remains committed to doing our part to ensure the safety of our employees and stakeholders at this time (read our statement from Brian Vaasjo, President and CEO). To limit the spread of COVID-19, shareholders and other guests are strongly encouraged not to attend the 2020 Annual Meeting scheduled from 1:00-1:15 pm MST on Friday, May 1, 2020 at EPCOR Tower in Edmonton, Alberta. A live audio webcast of the 2020 Annual Meeting will be available for interested parties to join at www.capitalpower.com with an archive of the webcast available following the conclusion of the Meeting.

Due to COVID-19 public health orders, Capital Power may be required to restrict access to the Meeting on a first come basis to limit the number of attendees in accordance with the Government of Alberta’s mandatory mass gathering restrictions . Any shareholder who still plans to attend the Meeting must comply with the Company’s COVID-19 visitor requirements, including signing a letter of confirmation that they do not have symptoms of COVID-19, have not been in contact with anyone who has symptoms of COVID-19, or that they have not travelled outside of the province of Alberta and have not been in contact with anyone who has recently travelled outside of the province of Alberta. Additional restrictions may be added to the Company’s COVID-19 visitor requirements based on the changing nature of public health orders. The Company will only conduct the formal business of the Meeting. There will not be a follow-up corporate presentation nor question period provided by the Chair of the Board of Directors.

About Capital Power

Capital Power (TSX: CPX) is a growth-oriented North American power producer headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta. The company develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities using a variety of energy sources. Capital Power owns over 6,400 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 28 facilities across North America. Approximately 630 MW of owned generation capacity is in advanced development in Alberta.

For more information, please contact :