With the availability of compact systems, X-ray machines are now used in various fields, such as airport security, baggage scanning, metallurgical applications, healthcare digonstic devices, non-destructive testing, and other industrial applications. With an increase in medical usage and investment in the diagnostic equipment, the demand for X-ray tubes in medical imaging is increasing where further innovations are being done, which in turn drives the growth of the market studied.



- Technological advancements in the X-ray tubes’ dimensions, along with new and enhanced imaging techniques based on X-rays, are being introduced in the market. These technological breakthroughs have assisted the development of new X-ray tubes that can make the overall processes more efficient and can significantly enhance accuracy in numerous applications.

- In July 2019, Micro-X manufactured a new carbon nanotube X-ray tube for its platform of X-ray products. These CNT-based X-ray tubes are the first and only not to use heated-filament electron emission, reducing size, weight, heat, and power. The total project cost was approximately USD 3 million, including for the development work and new capital equipment.

- However, the presence of stringent regulations around the world and strict regulations by the FDA for manufacturing and designing X-ray tubes has created additional costs for manufacturers while becoming a barrier for new entrants



Key Market Trends

Healthcare is expected to have Significant Growth in the Future.



- The medical industry relies heavily on diagnostics to address injuries and treat patients. In addition, the number of medical cases, which need X-ray diagnostics, is increasing at a rapid pace. It has been estimated that globally around 40 million people are injured in accidental road crashes.

- X-ray tubes are used in various types of medical equipment for patient diagnosis. Radiographs are one of the primary diagnostic tools used to determine the severity of the injury by producing a visual copy of the internal organs of a person using X-rays.

- In the medical sector, dental applications that require smaller and shorter scans are found to be using stationary X-ray tubes for imaging. According to the Listerine Professional, oral conditions are the most commonly faced health issues affecting 3.9 billion people globally. Therefore, in the dental sector, the primary demand for X-ray imaging, which does not require rotating anode X-ray tubes is due to stationary tubes that are suitable for imaging purposes.



North America to Account for a Significant Share



- The United States is witnessing an increase in geriatric population and surge in incidence of chronic diseases due to sedentary lifestyle and unhealthy eating habits. Moreover, rising medical infrastructure developments with increase in medical facilities is expected to propel the demand for the medical X-ray tube market in America.

- For instance, in 2019, EOS imaging, a global medical device company, has installed its fourth EOS system at the Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) in New York City, United States, which offers low dose full body, stereo-radiographic images of a patient in a functional position.

- Owing to this scenario, coupled with the increasing demand from the country’s aerospace and automobile sector, the X-ray tube market in the country is expected to experience positive growth over the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape

- The X-ray tubes market is highly competitive and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, few of the major players currently dominate the market. These major players with prominent shares in the market are focusing on expanding their customer base across foreign countries. These companies are investing enourmously on research and development activites to strengthen its portfolio of technologies and products. For intance, in 2019, Canon Electron Tubes & Devices Co. Ltd developed a new deep convolutional neural network (DCNN) image reconstruction technology. It is used by the Canon Medical’s Advanced Intelligent Clear-IQ Engine (AiCE) to differentiate signal from noise, so that it can suppress noise while enhancing signal.

- Meanwhile, Koninklijke Philips NV has also launched Incisive CT platform with industry-first ‘Tube for Life’ guarantee in North America. The company plans to replace the Incisive’s X-ray tube which forms a key component of any CT system at no additional cost throughout the entire life of the system and will potentially lower its operation expenses by USD 420 thousand approximately.



