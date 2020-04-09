TORONTO, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrick will release its first quarter 2020 results on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. In respect of Covid-19 protocol, President and CEO Mark Bristow will host an interactive webinar on the results at 11:00 EDT.
The presentation will be linked to the webinar and conference call. Participants will be able to ask questions.
The company will release preliminary production and sales information for Q1 2020 on April 16, 2020.
The webinar will remain on the website for later viewing and the conference call will be available for replay by telephone at 1 855 669 9658 (US and Canada toll-free) and +1 604 674 8052 (international toll), access code 4363.
The Q1 2020 presentation materials will be available on Barrick’s website at www.barrick.com.
Enquiries:
Analyst, Investor Relations and Corporate Access
Claudia Pitre
+1 416 307 5105
Email: cpitre@barrick.com
Global Investor and Media Relations
Kathy du Plessis
+44 20 7557 7738
Email: barrick@dpapr.com
Barrick Gold Corporation
Toronto, Ontario, CANADA
Barrick logo RGB.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: