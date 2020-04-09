RALEIGH, N.C., April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The State Employees’ Credit Union (SECU) and SECU Foundation (Foundation) Boards of Directors are pleased to announce a commitment of up to $10 million to assist with COVID-19 disaster relief efforts across North Carolina. The combined funding – $5 million each from the Credit Union and the Foundation – will help multiple non-profit organizations meet basic food, clothing, shelter and financial assistance needs statewide. The donations will also support front-line medical providers and others as they carry out their missions to help the most vulnerable North Carolinians during this pandemic crisis.



“COVID-19 has presented a huge economic challenge for many North Carolinians,” remarked SECU Board Chair Bob Brinson. “We understand the financial struggles many of our members, families, friends, and neighbors are facing – the needs are tremendous. SECU cares deeply about the financial and physical welfare of our 2.5 million members and the people of North Carolina. We are grateful for all those on the front lines serving individuals affected by this crisis – we are confident that these donations will not only help provide essential needs and services in our local communities, but will provide North Carolinians with the hope that together, we will make it through this difficult time.”

Jo Anne Sanford, SECU Foundation Board Chair said, “Like the Credit Union, the Foundation was founded on the philosophy of ‘People Helping People®’. Through these donations, more North Carolinians will receive needed care and support during this coronavirus pandemic. We deeply appreciate the front-line medical and other essential service providers who courageously serve the residents and communities of our state, and we are grateful for the opportunity to lend a helping hand to these efforts.”

“With such a sizeable commitment, we will be able to partner with many top-notch service providers who make a difference in the lives of North Carolinians every day,” added Mike Lord, President and CEO of State Employees’ Credit Union. “We will distribute funds where the need is immediate using structures already in place to provide the assistance. The Credit Union and Foundation are united in aiding our communities. We are here to help during this challenging time.”

About SECU and the SECU Foundation

A not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members, SECU has been providing employees of the state of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for over 82 years. The Credit Union also offers a diversified line of financial advisory services including retirement and education planning, tax preparation, insurance, trust and estate planning services, and investments through its partners and affiliated entities. SECU serves 2.5 million members through 267 branch offices, 1,100 ATMs, 24/7 Member Services via phone, a website, www.ncsecu.org and a Mobile App. Members can also follow and subscribe to SECU on Facebook and YouTube. The SECU Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization funded by the contributions of SECU members, promotes local community development in North Carolina primarily through high impact projects in the areas of housing, education, healthcare and human services. Since 2004, SECU Foundation has made a collective financial commitment of more than $169 million for initiatives to benefit North Carolinians statewide. In addition to the website, highlights are also available on the SECU Foundation Instagram page.

