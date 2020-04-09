MONTREAL, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laurentian Bank invites its eligible customers to submit their request online for the Emergency Business Account for Canadian businesses. This Government of Canada program helps businesses and not-for-profits cover their operating costs that cannot be deferred such as wages, rent, utilities, insurance premiums and property tax during a period where their revenues have been temporarily reduced due to the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Characteristics of the Program:
You can visit the Department of Finance of Canada site to learn more about the Program.
Eligibility Criteria:
Laurentian Bank customers who meet the criteria required by the federal program will be able to submit their request using the online form. Among other things, they must meet the following criteria:
To find out all the criteria for making a request, please visit:
https://www.laurentianbank.ca/en/canada_emergency_business_account.sn
Other relief measures are also available to support our various clientele, all the details are available on our website at www.laurentianbank.ca. We also invite our customers to contact their advisor or account manager to find solutions unique to their situation.
