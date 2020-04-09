CALGARY, Alberta, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enerflex Ltd. (TSX:EFX) (“Enerflex” or “the Company” or “we” or “our”) announces that it will now hold its upcoming annual and special meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) on May 8, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. (MDT) in a virtual-only format whereby shareholders may attend and participate in the Meeting via live audio webcast. The Meeting was previously scheduled to be held at the corporate offices of Enerflex in Calgary. The originally scheduled date and time for the Meeting remain unchanged.



In response to the rapidly evolving global COVID-19 public health emergency and recent public health orders requiring the cancellation of public gatherings, the Meeting will now be held in a virtual-only meeting format, conducted via live audio webcast. Shareholders will no longer be able to physically attend the Meeting, however through the virtual-only format all shareholders, regardless of geographic location and the number of common shares they own, will have an equal opportunity to participate at the Meeting and engage with representatives of the Company and other shareholders.

Registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders will be able to attend the Meeting, ask questions and securely vote, all in real time, online at https://web.lumiagm.com/149509820 . Non-registered shareholders (being shareholders who hold their Enerflex common shares through a broker, investment dealer, bank, trust company, custodian, nominee or other intermediary) who have not duly appointed themselves as proxyholder will be able to attend the Meeting as guests, but guests will not be able to vote or ask questions at the Meeting.

The timing and process for voting by proxy remains unchanged, and we urge shareholders to vote and submit their proxy in advance of the Meeting by one of the methods described in Enerflex’s proxy materials. Shareholders are reminded that completed proxy forms must be received no later than 10:30 a.m. (MDT) on May 6, 2020. Note that the proxy or voting information instruction form included with the Meeting materials will not be updated to reflect the change in Meeting location and may continue to be used to vote shares.

Full details on how to attend and vote at the virtual Meeting and other general proxy matters are available in the attached document entitled Attending and Voting at the Virtual Webcast, which is also available on www.enerflex.com under the Investors section.

Enerflex Ltd. is a single source supplier of natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment – plus related engineering and mechanical service expertise. The Company’s broad in-house resources provide the capability to engineer, design, manufacture, construct, commission, operate, and service hydrocarbon handling systems. Enerflex’s expertise encompasses field production facilities, compression and natural gas processing plants, gas lift compression, refrigeration systems, and electric power equipment servicing the natural gas production industry.

Headquartered in Calgary, Canada, Enerflex has approximately 2,400 employees worldwide. Enerflex, its subsidiaries, interests in associates and joint-ventures operate in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait, Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand. Enerflex’s shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “EFX”. For more information about Enerflex, go to www.enerflex.com .

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Marc Rossiter Sanjay Bishnoi Stefan Ali President & Chief Executive Officer Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer Director, Investor Relations Tel: 403.387.6325 Tel: 403.236.6857 Tel: 403.717.4953

The annual and special meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) of Enerflex Ltd. (“Enerflex” or the “Company”) has been transitioned to a virtual-only format due to the rapidly evolving global COVID-19 public health emergency and recent public health orders requiring the cancellation of public gatherings. The Meeting will be held at the originally scheduled date and time, on May 8, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. (MDT), however it will now be conducted in a virtual-only format whereby registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders may attend and participate virtually via live audio webcast at https://web.lumiagm.com/149509820 .





How to Attend the Virtual Only Meeting

Attending the Meeting online enables registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders to participate, ask questions and vote at the Meeting, all in real time. Guests, including non-registered shareholders who have not duly appointed themselves as proxyholder, can log in and listen to the Meeting but are not able to vote or ask questions.

Step 1: Log in online at https://web.lumiagm.com/149509820 . We recommend that you log in at least one hour before the Meeting starts.

Step 2: Follow these instructions:

Registered shareholders: Click “I have a control number” and then enter your 13-digit control number and password “Enerflex2020” (case sensitive). The control number located on the form of proxy or in the email notification you received from AST Trust Company (Canada) is your control number.

Duly appointed proxyholders: Click “I have a control number” and then enter your 13-digit control number and password “Enerflex2020” (case sensitive). Proxyholders who have been duly appointed and registered with AST Trust Company (Canada) as described below will receive a control number by email from AST Trust Company (Canada) after the proxy voting deadline has passed.

Guests: Click “Guest” and then complete the online form.

If you attend the Meeting online, it is important that you are connected to the internet at all times during the Meeting in order to vote when balloting commences. It is your responsibility to ensure connectivity for the duration of the Meeting. You should allow ample time to check into the Meeting online and complete the related procedure.

How to Vote Prior to the Meeting

Before the Meeting, shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 18, 2020 may vote by completing the form of proxy or voting instruction form in accordance with the instructions provided therein. Completed proxy forms must be received no later than 10:30 a.m. (MDT) on May 6, 2020. Non-registered shareholders should carefully follow all instructions provided by their intermediaries to ensure that their Enerflex common shares are voted at the Meeting. For additional details on how to vote by proxy before the Meeting, please refer to section “Shareholder and Voting Information” of Enerflex’s management information circular dated March 9, 2020 (the “Circular”). For details on the matters to be voted on, please refer to section “Business of the Meeting “ of the Circular.

How to Vote at the Meeting

Registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders (including non-registered shareholders who have duly appointed themselves as proxyholder) that attend the Meeting online will be able to vote by completing a ballot online during the Meeting through the live webcast platform.

If you use your control number to log in to the Meeting, any vote you cast at the Meeting will revoke any proxy you previously submitted. If you do not wish revoke a previously submitted proxy, you should not vote during the Meeting.

Guests (including non-registered shareholders who have not duly appointed themselves as proxyholder) can log in and listen to the Meeting but will not be able to vote during the Meeting.

How to Appoint a Proxyholder

Shareholders who wish to appoint a third-party proxyholder other than the named Enerflex proxy nominees to represent them at the Meeting must submit their form of proxy or voting instruction form (as applicable) appointing that third-party proxyholder AND that proxyholder must register with AST Trust Company (Canada), as described below. Please ensure that the person you appoint is aware that he or she has been appointed. The appointee should then register as described below.

Registering of the proxyholder is an additional step to be completed AFTER you have submitted your form of proxy or voting instruction form. Failure to register the proxyholder will result in the proxyholder not receiving a control number that is required for them to vote at the Meeting.

Step 1: Submit your form of proxy or voting instruction form.

To appoint a third-party proxyholder, insert such person’s name in the blank space provided in the form of proxy or voting instruction form and follow the instructions therein for submitting such proxy or voting instruction form. This must be completed prior to registering such proxyholder, which is an additional step to be completed once you have submitted your form of proxy or voting instruction form.

Step 2: Proxyholder Registration

The proxyholder must contact AST Trust Company (Canada) at (866) 751-6315 (in North America) or (212) 235-5754 by 10:30 a.m. (MDT) on May 6, 2020 (or, if the Meeting is adjourned or postponed, not less than 48 hours (excluding Saturdays, Sundays and holidays) before the time and date of the adjourned or postponed Meeting), and provide AST Trust Company (Canada) with the required proxyholder contact information so that AST Trust Company (Canada) may provide the proxyholder with a control number via email. Without a control number, proxyholders will not be able to vote or ask questions at the Meeting but will be able to participate as a guest.

If you are a non-registered shareholder and wish to vote yourself at the Meeting, you have to insert your own name in the space provided on the voting instruction form sent to you by your intermediary, follow all of the applicable instructions provided by your intermediary AND register yourself as your proxyholder with AST Trust Company (Canada), as described above. By doing so, you are instructing your intermediary to appoint you as proxyholder. It is important that you comply with the signature and return instructions provided by your intermediary.

Failing of the proxyholder to register with AST Trust Company (Canada) will result in the proxyholder not receiving a control number, which is required to vote at the Meeting.

Non-registered shareholders who have not duly appointed themselves as proxyholder will not be able to vote at the Meeting but will be able to participate as guests.

General Proxy Matters

For additional information regarding submissions of forms of proxy and voting instructions forms before the Meeting, the voting deadline, how to revoke proxies and other general proxy matters, please refer to the section “Shareholder and Voting Information” of the Circular. Shareholders with questions, including regarding attending the virtual Meeting or voting, can also contact AST Trust Company (Canada) at: