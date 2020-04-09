New York, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Automotive HVAC Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05881435/?utm_source=GNW





Asia-Pacific region dominated the automotive HVAC market, followed by North America and Europe, and is expected to witness fast growth rate during the forecast period.



The future of HVAC is expected to witness significant developments, which include electronics and compressor designs. DuPont has developed a new technology in HVAC, which helps in eliminating the temperature-related problems in vehicles. The concern over refrigerant leakage into the atmosphere, which causes hazardous environmental effects, has laid roots for innovations to counter leakages.



The automotive HVAC market is mainly dominated by established players. Some of the major companies operating in the automotive HVAC market are Delphi Automotive, Denso Corporation, Mitsubishi, and Hanon Systems



Key Market Trends

Increasing use of Eco friendly refrigerants



Growing concerns about global warming have slightly impacted the automotive HVAC market. Consequently, many nations worldwide, have started taking measures to reduce their carbon footprints.



According to guidelines imposed by the European Union in 2013, vehicle refrigerants with a global warming potential greater than 150 in new passenger and commercial vehicles are banned beginning January 1, 2017. Hence, the European automobile manufacturers were legally required to use an eco-friendly refrigerant in HVAC systems installed in the cars.



Not only Europe but also countries such as Japan, China, and India, have supply agreements with manufacturers producing green refrigerants. Nations, like South Korea and Turkey, may witness a rapid increase in the application of eco-friendly refrigerants, owing to their inclination toward the average fuel economy standards of the EU.



Improving road infrastructure and rising disposable income of the middle-class group are driving the automotive market in some developing countries.



The governments across the globe are taking initiatives to boost the passenger car sales by revising the tax rates, managing the inventory, etc. which will further contribute toward the growth of HVAC market over the forecast period.



High growth anticipated in the Asia-Pacific region



Owing to a huge growth in population, as well as economic development in countries, like China, India, Japan, and ASEAN countries, etc., the automotive industry in Asia-Pacific is projected to record growth at a faster pace.



According to a recent study by the International Energy Agency (IEA), passenger car ownership in India is expected to grow by 775%, from 2016 to 2040. The Indian government aims to make automobile manufacturing the main driver of ‘Make in India’ initiative, as it expects the passenger vehicles market to triple to 9.4 million units by 2026, as highlighted in the Auto Mission Plan (AMP) 2016-2026. Thus, the growing demand for cars, as well as a conducive environment for the automobile industry is expected to boost the ancillary industries, which include HVAC systems.



Also, owing to the increasing luxury car market share, foreign luxury carmakers, such as Volkswagen, Volvo, and Audi are planning to step up new investments in different countries of the Asia-Pacific region, thereby driving the advanced HVAC systems, which are required for high-end cars. A surge in the demand is expected for refrigerated vans, as cold supply chain management is also expected to witness a boost in demand.



Competitive Landscape

The automotive HVAC market is a consolidated market. The top global players account for most of the market share. The major companies in the air-conditioning market include MAHLE GmbH, DENSO Corporation, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd, and Hanon Systems. Mergers and acquisitions, partnership with regional HVAC equipment manufacturers, as well as establishing and ensuring tie-ups with car manufacturers are some of the dynamics shaping the competitive landscape of this market.



