New York, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "IoT Testing Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05881434/?utm_source=GNW





- As enterprises always face challenges while deploying new patch of an application because of the fear of destalizing system, many organisations are adopting Shift Left testing. It is a recent movement, enabling enterprises to address, both, the speed and quality requirements that are created by the new world of mobile and IoT. This process automates the testing and QA processes to enhance efficiency and expand the scope of quality efforts.

- The IoT testing tools are widely being used for open-source applications, and they help in monitoring traffic between the sender and receiver. Hence, IoT testing tools, along with the IoT solutions, may become the major factor in driving the market demand.

- The lack of universal technology standard for the testing of IoT devices is expected to hinder the market’s growth. This is expected to continue to create challenges for the vendors and the end users in the market.



Key Market Trends

Managed Services is Expected to Witness a Significant Growth Rate



- Managed IoT testing service providers see emerging technology as a significant source of business opportunity for the next couple of years. Among managed IoT testing services, the security testing will have a more significant market share than other testing services.

- Increase adoption of smart cities concepts have evolved the great potential of IoT in the energy and utilities, waste management, and infrastructure. The investment in IoT enabled infrastructure is expected to accentuate the demand for security testing services for those assets, which will further foster the demand for managed services in these sectors.

- Moreover, smart devices and IoT in retail sector help the companies to enhance the customer experience, in order to drive more conversions, altering the day-to-day store operations and will increase the managed services in this sector.

- This encourages many companies operating in the manufacturing, healthcare, or government sectors to subscribe to security services, instead of additionally investing in acquiring the hardware and software required to establish a security system.



North America Occupies the Largest Market Share



- North America is expected to hold a potentially significant share, thereby dominating the IoT testing market. The region has substantial dominance with sustainable and well-established economies, empowering them to invest in R&D activities actively. It is, thus, contributing to the development of new technologies, such as IoT, Big Data, DevOps, and mobility.

- Rising number of consumers embracing the smart home environment in the United States, IoT is further expanding across the North American region. According to the study, Stanford University researchers, around 66% of households in North America possess at least one IoT device, more than a quarter of the global average of 40%. Although these technologies are increasingly on the radar of hackers, the level of security of these smart homes has been amplified as well. The increased adoption of IoT impacted the growth of the testing services market extensively.

- Moreover, organizations are also keen to incorporate IoT technologies into their processes, which is expected to boost the growth of the IoT testing market significantly. For instance, in May 2019, Telecom giant AT&T launched its Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) network across the United States, further highlighting the momentum behind cellular IoT.

- Further, a number of IoT testing service providers across the region have emerged in the market, providing various managed or professional services, such as compatibility testing, pilot testing, regulatory testing, and upgrade testing.



Competitive Landscape

The IoT testing market is moderately competitive and consists of a few major players. In terms of market share, some of the players currently dominate the market. However, the IoT testing solution providers are focusing on creating a point of difference among their competitors to sustain in the competitive landscape of the global market. Several players are expanding their offerings through investments in new product development backed by research and development spending.



May 2019 - Keysight Technologies Inc. has launched the next generation of network analyzers, E5080B, P50xxA Series, and M980xA Series, which deliver reliability and repeatability with best-in-class dynamic range and has a wide range of software applications, enabling engineers to consistently achieve comprehensive device characterization



April 2019 - Beyond Security and Ubiquitous AI Corporation, U.S. based Security testing company, collaboratively developed and launched BeStorm X, which is a vulnerability verification tool designed primarily to test IoT devices. The tool is an amalgamation of Beyond Security’s BeStorm version 7.6.8 and UAC’s IoT technologies.



Reasons to Purchase this report:

- The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

- 3 months of analyst support

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05881434/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001