It delivers deep qualitative insights into how telcos are adapting to meet the fixed-mobile bundling and convergence challenge, analyzes key portfolio trends and provides insights into telco operational strategies.



Ubiquitous connectivity, high-speed 5G deployments spurring fixed-mobile substitution (FMS), and the subsequent commoditization of basic access alongside increasing competition and market consolidation are pushing telcos to find new ways to generate customer growth, safeguard retention, and maintain acceptable returns on investment.A shift in focus to convergence is a natural consequence.



There are several ways to categorize the approaches typifying telco efforts at convergent provisioning including the hard bundle, the hybrid bundle, and combination incentives.



The report provides an in-depth analysis of the following -

- Telco fixed-mobile bundling and covergence market context: overview and analysis of how convergence is impacting telcos competitively, how they are moving to respond, and the service models that are being employed.

- Case studies: analysis of the bundling and convergence go-to-market approaches taken by four different telcos, and their service models and value propositions.

- Key takeaways and recommendations: concludes with a number of key market findings and a set of recommendations for telco stakeholders.



Scope

- Market dynamics and competitive imperatives are pushing telcos to realize customer take-up of multiple services across both the fixed and mobile segments.

- Convergence is appearing at different rates in different regions and takes a variety of forms. Integrated fixed-mobile competency is only one of the first steps in telco convergent propositioning.

- Regardless of the methodology, the underlying purpose of convergent propositioning is to help ensure customer retention and lifetime value.



Reasons to Buy

- This Global Outlook Report provides an examination of the telco fixed-mobile bundling and convergence market. It helps executives fully understand the ecosystem, competitive dynamics and imperatives, and latest trends and developments. It helps telco decision-makers to determine key bundling and convergence positioning strategies, formulate effective product development plans and optimize return on investments.

- Four case studies illustrate the key findings of the report, providing insights around different value propositions in Western Europe and the U.S., including service models, monetization approaches and local competitive context. This will help telco executives craft adapted bundling and convergence strategies in order to unlock new revenue streams.

- The report discusses concrete opportunities in the fixed-mobile bundling and convergence market, and provides a number of actionable recommendations for telcos and stakeholders.

