New York, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "The Multi-Cloud Imperative: Opportunities and Challenges" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05881540/?utm_source=GNW





Increasingly, organizations are opting to deploy their applications on multiple cloud platforms. While this deployment model offers many benefits, it can also present some serious management challenges.



This report examines both the challenges and opportunities associated with multi-cloud implementations.This research lays out the competitive playing field, identifying the top providers and what they bring to the table.



The report cites some early use cases. The publication summarizes key findings, offering recommendations for future success.



It provides in-depth analysis of the following -

- Taxonomy & Market Context: This section provides the evolution framework, definitions, competitive landscape, market drivers and inhibitors of the multi-cloud services market.

- Case Studies: This section highlights a number of multi-cloud enablement use cases.

- Key Findings and Recommendations: This section consists of a summary of key findings and opportunities for the multi-cloud enablement market.



Scope

- In a multi-cloud architecture, assets are distributed across multiple Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) platforms. The aim is to optimize performance while limiting risk and downtime. Enterprises are also able to avoid the dreaded vendor lock-in that can result in both unfavorable contracting terms and underwhelming performance.

- Telcos have an important role to play, in the very near-term providing secure connectivity between the client environment and third-party clouds. Going forward, as 5G becomes more prevalent (facilitating the development of more edge compute solutions that support latency-sensitive use cases) telcos will be in a prime position to play a lead role in delivering these.

- Telcos need to clearly communicate how they are currently playing a key partner role by supplying the critical connectivity and in some cases automation and orchestration that makes multi-cloud environments function at a high level.



Reasons to Buy

- This Global Outlook Report provides a comprehensive examination and a forward-looking analysis of the multi-cloud services market trends in a concise analytical format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.

- The report examines the key cloud enablement competitive landscape and provides a number of insightful provider case studies.

- The report is designed for an executive-level audience.

- The broad perspective of the report coupled with comprehensive actionable insights will help operators, equipment vendors, and other technology and telecom industry players better position to seize growth opportunities in the evolving cloud enablement market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05881540/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001