A range of players - from pharma and biotech firms to academic institutions and government agencies - have thrown their hats in the ring.



Scope

- Global epidemiology metrics and trends

- Snapshot of epidemiological trends to date in the top three most-affected countries

- An overview of the pipeline for antivirals and vaccines

- Summary of available efficacy data

- An assessment of the clinical trials landscape by phase, sponsor type, geography, and other key attributes

- Highlights in deal-making trends, particularly public-private partnerships

- Spotlight on social media coverage



