VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resinco Capital Partners Inc. (CSE:RIN, OTC: RSCZF, FRANKFURT: L6V1) (the “Company” or “Resinco”) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement on an oversubscribed basis by issuance of 25,000,000 units (the “Units” and each individually, a “Unit”) for gross proceeds of $2,500,000 (the “Offering”).

Alex Somjen, president and chief executive officer of Resinco, said: "The oversubscription of our financing demonstrates the high level of demand and support we have received from the investment community. We are well positioned to explore new opportunities in health care sector, especially as it relates to detection of and protection against epidemics and pandemics. As is evident from the current crisis, the health care sector is an increasingly important industry that has broad implications across the global economy."

Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company (a “Common Share”) at a price of $0.10 per Common Share and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant at a price of $0.20. Each whole warrant will be exercisable for a period of 24 months from the closing of the Offering.

The Company expanded the originally announced private placement from 20,000,000 units to 25,000,000 units for gross proceeds of $2,500,000 (see the Company’s news release dated April 6th, 2020). The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for pursuing investment opportunities and general corporate purposes.

All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four-months and one day. Finder’s fees may be paid to eligible finders in accordance with the policies of the CSE.

