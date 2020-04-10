New York, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Aqua Feed Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797919/?utm_source=GNW

8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$48 Billion by the year 2025, Fish will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$826.9 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$702.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Fish will reach a market size of US$2.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$6.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ADM Animal Nutrition

Aller Aqua Group

Alltech, Inc.

BENEO GmbH

BioMar Group

Biomin Holding GmbH

Cargill, Inc.

Cermaq Group AS

Clextral SAS

Grupo DIBAQ

INVE Technologies

Koninklijke DSM NV

Norel Animal Nutrition

Novus International, Inc.

Nutreco NV

Nutriad International

Ridley Corporation Ltd.

Skretting AS

Sonac BV

Zeigler Bros., Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797919/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Aqua Feed Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2025





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Aqua Feed Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Aqua Feed Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Aqua Feed Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Fish (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 5: Fish (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million

by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 6: Fish (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global

Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Mollusks (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 8: Mollusks (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 9: Mollusks (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Crustaceans (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 11: Crustaceans (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 12: Crustaceans (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Extruded (Form) World Market Estimates and Forecasts

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Extruded (Form) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Extruded (Form) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Pellet (Form) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Pellet (Form) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Pellet (Form) Market Share Distribution in Percentage

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Powder (Form) World Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Powder (Form) Market Worldwide Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Powder (Form) Market Percentage Share Distribution by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 22: Liquid (Form) Market Opportunity Analysis Worldwide

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Liquid (Form) Global Historic Demand in US$ Million

by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017

Table 24: Liquid (Form) Market Share Distribution in Percentage

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Aqua Feed Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: United States Aqua Feed Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Aqua Feed Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 27: Aqua Feed Market Share Breakdown in the United States

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: United States Aqua Feed Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Form: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Aqua Feed Market in the United States by Form:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 30: United States Aqua Feed Market Share Breakdown by

Form: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 31: Canadian Aqua Feed Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Aqua Feed Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 33: Canadian Aqua Feed Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: Canadian Aqua Feed Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Form: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Canadian Aqua Feed Historic Market Review by Form in

US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 36: Aqua Feed Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Form for 2009, 2019, and 2025

JAPAN

Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Aqua Feed

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Japanese Aqua Feed Market in US$ Million by End-Use:

2009-2017

Table 39: Aqua Feed Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 40: Japanese Market for Aqua Feed: Annual Sales Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Form for the Period 2018-2025

Table 41: Aqua Feed Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Form for the Period 2009-2017

Table 42: Japanese Aqua Feed Market Share Analysis by Form:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 43: Chinese Demand for Aqua Feed in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Aqua Feed Market Review in China in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 45: Chinese Aqua Feed Market Share Breakdown by End-Use:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 46: Chinese Aqua Feed Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Form for the Period 2018-2025

Table 47: Aqua Feed Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Million by Form: 2009-2017

Table 48: Chinese Aqua Feed Market by Form: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Aqua Feed Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 49: European Aqua Feed Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 50: Aqua Feed Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 51: European Aqua Feed Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: European Aqua Feed Addressable Market Opportunity in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 53: Aqua Feed Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic

Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017

Table 54: European Aqua Feed Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: European Aqua Feed Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Form: 2018-2025

Table 56: Aqua Feed Market in Europe in US$ Million by Form:

A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 57: European Aqua Feed Market Share Breakdown by Form:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 58: Aqua Feed Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 59: French Aqua Feed Historic Market Review in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 60: French Aqua Feed Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 61: Aqua Feed Market in France by Form: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 62: French Aqua Feed Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Form: 2009-2017

Table 63: French Aqua Feed Market Share Analysis by Form:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 64: Aqua Feed Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2018-2025

Table 65: German Aqua Feed Market in Retrospect in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 66: Aqua Feed Market Share Distribution in Germany by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: Aqua Feed Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in US$ Million by Form for the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: German Aqua Feed Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Form: 2009-2017

Table 69: German Aqua Feed Market Share Breakdown by Form:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 70: Italian Demand for Aqua Feed in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 71: Aqua Feed Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 72: Italian Aqua Feed Market Share Breakdown by End-Use:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: Italian Aqua Feed Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Form for the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: Aqua Feed Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Million by Form: 2009-2017

Table 75: Italian Aqua Feed Market by Form: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Aqua Feed in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 77: United Kingdom Aqua Feed Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 78: Aqua Feed Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Aqua Feed: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Form for the Period

2018-2025

Table 80: Aqua Feed Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Form for the Period 2009-2017

Table 81: United Kingdom Aqua Feed Market Share Analysis by

Form: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 82: Spanish Aqua Feed Market Quantitative Demand Analysis

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 83: Aqua Feed Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 84: Spanish Aqua Feed Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: Spanish Aqua Feed Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Form: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: Spanish Aqua Feed Historic Market Review by Form in

US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 87: Aqua Feed Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown

of Sales by Form for 2009, 2019, and 2025

RUSSIA

Table 88: Russian Aqua Feed Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: Aqua Feed Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 90: Aqua Feed Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: Russian Aqua Feed Market Estimates and Projections in

US$ Million by Form: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: Aqua Feed Market in Russia by Form: A Historic Review

in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 93: Russian Aqua Feed Market Share Breakdown by Form:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 94: Rest of Europe Aqua Feed Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 95: Aqua Feed Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 96: Rest of Europe Aqua Feed Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: Rest of Europe Aqua Feed Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Form: 2018-2025

Table 98: Aqua Feed Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by

Form: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 99: Rest of Europe Aqua Feed Market Share Breakdown by

Form: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 100: Asia-Pacific Aqua Feed Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 101: Aqua Feed Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 102: Asia-Pacific Aqua Feed Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 103: Aqua Feed Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 104: Asia-Pacific Aqua Feed Historic Market Review in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 105: Asia-Pacific Aqua Feed Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 106: Aqua Feed Market in Asia-Pacific by Form: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 107: Asia-Pacific Aqua Feed Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Form: 2009-2017

Table 108: Asia-Pacific Aqua Feed Market Share Analysis by

Form: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 109: Aqua Feed Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 110: Australian Aqua Feed Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 111: Aqua Feed Market Share Distribution in Australia by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 112: Aqua Feed Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Form for the Period

2018-2025

Table 113: Australian Aqua Feed Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Form: 2009-2017

Table 114: Australian Aqua Feed Market Share Breakdown by Form:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 115: Indian Aqua Feed Market Quantitative Demand Analysis

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 116: Aqua Feed Market in India: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 117: Indian Aqua Feed Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 118: Indian Aqua Feed Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Form: 2018 to 2025

Table 119: Indian Aqua Feed Historic Market Review by Form in

US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 120: Aqua Feed Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Form for 2009, 2019, and 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 121: Aqua Feed Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 122: South Korean Aqua Feed Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 123: Aqua Feed Market Share Distribution in South Korea

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 124: Aqua Feed Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Form for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 125: South Korean Aqua Feed Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Form: 2009-2017

Table 126: Aqua Feed Market Share Distribution in South Korea

by Form: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Aqua Feed in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific Aqua Feed Market in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 129: Aqua Feed Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Aqua Feed: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Form for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 131: Aqua Feed Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Form for the Period 2009-2017

Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Aqua Feed Market Share Analysis

by Form: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 133: Latin American Aqua Feed Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 134: Aqua Feed Market in Latin America in US$ Million by

Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2009-2017

Table 135: Latin American Aqua Feed Market Percentage Breakdown

of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 136: Latin American Demand for Aqua Feed in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 137: Aqua Feed Market Review in Latin America in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 138: Latin American Aqua Feed Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 139: Latin American Aqua Feed Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Form for the Period 2018-2025

Table 140: Aqua Feed Historic Market Analysis in Latin America

in US$ Million by Form: 2009-2017

Table 141: Latin American Aqua Feed Market by Form: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 142: Argentinean Aqua Feed Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 143: Aqua Feed Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 144: Argentinean Aqua Feed Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 145: Argentinean Aqua Feed Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Form: 2018-2025

Table 146: Aqua Feed Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Form: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 147: Argentinean Aqua Feed Market Share Breakdown by

Form: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 148: Aqua Feed Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 149: Brazilian Aqua Feed Historic Market Review in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 150: Brazilian Aqua Feed Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 151: Aqua Feed Market in Brazil by Form: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 152: Brazilian Aqua Feed Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Form: 2009-2017

Table 153: Brazilian Aqua Feed Market Share Analysis by Form:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 154: Aqua Feed Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2018-2025

Table 155: Mexican Aqua Feed Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 156: Aqua Feed Market Share Distribution in Mexico by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 157: Aqua Feed Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in US$ Million by Form for the Period 2018-2025

Table 158: Mexican Aqua Feed Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Form: 2009-2017

Table 159: Mexican Aqua Feed Market Share Breakdown by Form:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 160: Rest of Latin America Aqua Feed Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 161: Aqua Feed Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin

America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 162: Aqua Feed Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin

America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 163: Rest of Latin America Aqua Feed Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Form: 2018 to 2025

Table 164: Aqua Feed Market in Rest of Latin America by Form:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 165: Rest of Latin America Aqua Feed Market Share

Breakdown by Form: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 166: The Middle East Aqua Feed Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 167: Aqua Feed Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 168: The Middle East Aqua Feed Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 169: The Middle East Aqua Feed Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 170: Aqua Feed Market in the Middle East: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 171: The Middle East Aqua Feed Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 172: The Middle East Aqua Feed Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Form: 2018 to 2025

Table 173: The Middle East Aqua Feed Historic Market by Form in

US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 174: Aqua Feed Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Form for 2009, 2019, and 2025

IRAN

Table 175: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Aqua Feed

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 176: Iranian Aqua Feed Market in US$ Million by End-Use:

2009-2017

Table 177: Aqua Feed Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 178: Iranian Market for Aqua Feed: Annual Sales Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Form for the Period 2018-2025

Table 179: Aqua Feed Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Form for the Period 2009-2017

Table 180: Iranian Aqua Feed Market Share Analysis by Form:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 181: Israeli Aqua Feed Addressable Market Opportunity in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 182: Aqua Feed Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 183: Israeli Aqua Feed Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 184: Israeli Aqua Feed Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Form: 2018-2025

Table 185: Aqua Feed Market in Israel in US$ Million by Form:

A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 186: Israeli Aqua Feed Market Share Breakdown by Form:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 187: Saudi Arabian Demand for Aqua Feed in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 188: Aqua Feed Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 189: Saudi Arabian Aqua Feed Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 190: Saudi Arabian Aqua Feed Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Form for the Period 2018-2025

Table 191: Aqua Feed Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia

in US$ Million by Form: 2009-2017

Table 192: Saudi Arabian Aqua Feed Market by Form: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 193: Aqua Feed Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 194: United Arab Emirates Aqua Feed Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 195: Aqua Feed Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 196: Aqua Feed Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Form for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: United Arab Emirates Aqua Feed Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Form: 2009-2017

Table 198: Aqua Feed Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by Form: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 199: Aqua Feed Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 200: Rest of Middle East Aqua Feed Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 201: Aqua Feed Market Share Distribution in Rest of

Middle East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 202: Aqua Feed Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Form for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 203: Rest of Middle East Aqua Feed Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Form: 2009-2017

Table 204: Rest of Middle East Aqua Feed Market Share Breakdown

by Form: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 205: African Aqua Feed Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 206: Aqua Feed Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by

End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 207: Aqua Feed Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 208: African Aqua Feed Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Form: 2018 to 2025

Table 209: Aqua Feed Market in Africa by Form: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 210: African Aqua Feed Market Share Breakdown by Form:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



ADM ANIMAL NUTRITION

ALLER AQUA GROUP

BENEO GMBH

BIOMIN HOLDING GMBH

BIOMAR GROUP

CARGILL

CERMAQ GROUP AS

CLEXTRAL SAS

GRUPO DIBAQ

INVE TECHNOLOGIES

KONINKLIJKE DSM NV

NOREL ANIMAL NUTRITION

NOVUS INTERNATIONAL

NUTRECO NV

NUTRIAD INTERNATIONAL

RIDLEY CORPORATION LIMITED

SKRETTING AS

SONAC BV

ZEIGLER BROS.

ADDCON GMBH

AKER BIOMARINE AS

BIORIGIN

BIOSTADT INDIA LIMITED

CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

FEED ONE

GODREJ AGROVET

GUANGDONG HAID GROUP

NK INGREDIENTS PTE.

PHILEO LESAFFRE ANIMAL CARE

PURINA ANIMAL NUTRITION LLC.

SHOWA SANGYO

YNSECT PREMIUM NATURAL FEED

ALICORP SAA

MALAYAN FLOUR MILLS BHD.

PT JAPFA COMFEED INDONESIA TBK

TONGWEI GROUP

CHUBU SHIRYO CO.

ACUINUGA S.L.

AGRAVIS RAIFFEISEN AG

ALIGA MICROALGAE

ALLTECH COPPENS B.V.

AMBAR AMARAL GROUP

AQUACULTURE EXPERIENCE

AQUAPROCESS APS

AZEUS FISH FEED MACHINE

BENTOLI AGRINUTRITION CO., LTD.

BERN AQUA NV (BELGIUM)_X000D_

BIOBULLETS LTD

BOPIL A/S

CATVIS B.V.

CREVETEC BVBA

DIBAQ AQUACULTURE

GOLD COIN SERVICES SINGAPORE PTE.

GREENFEED VIETNAM CORP.

GROBEST FEEDS CORPORATION

GROWEL FEEDS PVT LTD.

JAPFA LTD.

MARUBENI NISSHIN FEED CO.,LTD.

METTLE BIO SCIENCES

MONZON BIOTECH

MULPURI GROUP

NECTON SA

NOSAN CORP.

PROCONCO

QUROS AQUA

RETRON PROBIOTICS PVT LTD

SPAROS L&D

VARICON AQUA SOLUTIONS LTD

VERONESI

WISIUM

V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797919/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001