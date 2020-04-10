New York, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global API Testing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797904/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Application Programming Interfaces (API) Defined
API Testing: A Prelude
Types of API Testing
Unit Testing
Functionality Testing
Load Testing
Integration Testing
End-to-End Testing
Performance Testing
API Documentation Testing
Benefits of API Testing
Manual Testing vs. Automated Testing
The Need for API Testing
Ineffective Testing and its Impact
The Testing Pyramid
API Testing: Industry Overview
While the US Leads the Market, Asia-Pacific Grows the Fastest
Global Competitor Market Shares
API Testing Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
API: Engine of Business Growth
API Testing Poised to Outperform Other Forms of Testing
Select Innovative Open Source API Testing Tools
Postman
KarateDSL
REST-Assured
SoapUI
Fiddler
API Testing: Drivers and Challenges
Select Challenges of API Testing
Updating the Schema of API Testing
Sequencing the API Calls
Testing Parameter Combinations
Validating Parameters
Tracking System Integration
Overcoming API Testing Challenges
Setup API Testing and Test Parameter Combinations
Follow System Integration
Updating API Schema and Sequencing API Calls
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: API Testing Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: API Testing Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
Table 3: API Testing Tools/Software (Component) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 4: API Testing Tools/Software (Component) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 5: API Testing Services (Component) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 6: API Testing Services (Component) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: On-Premises (Deployment) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: On-Premises (Deployment) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 9: Cloud (Deployment) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 10: Cloud (Deployment) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US API Testing Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 11: United States API Testing Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 12: United States API Testing Market Share Breakdown by
Component: 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: API Testing Market in US$ Thousand in the United
States by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 14: United States API Testing Market Share Breakdown by
Deployment: 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 15: Canadian API Testing Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 16: API Testing Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2019 and 2025
Table 17: API Testing Market Analysis in Canada in US$ Thousand
by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 18: Canadian API Testing Market Share Breakdown by
Deployment: 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 19: Japanese Market for API Testing: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Component for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 20: Japanese API Testing Market Share Analysis by
Component: 2019 VS 2025
Table 21: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for API Testing
Market in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 22: Japanese API Testing Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 23: Chinese API Testing Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 24: Chinese API Testing Market by Component: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 25: API Testing Market Estimates and Forecasts in China
in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 26: API Testing Market in China: Percentage Share
Analysis by Deployment for 2019 and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European API Testing Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 27: European API Testing Market Demand Scenario in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 28: European API Testing Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 29: European API Testing Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018-2025
Table 30: European API Testing Market Share Breakdown by
Component: 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: European API Testing Market Assessment in US$
Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 32: API Testing Market in Europe: Percentage Breakdown of
Sales by Deployment for 2019 and 2025
FRANCE
Table 33: API Testing Market in France by Component: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 34: French API Testing Market Share Analysis by
Component: 2019 VS 2025
Table 35: French API Testing Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 36: French API Testing Market Share Breakdown by
Deployment: 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 37: API Testing Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period
2018-2025
Table 38: German API Testing Market Share Breakdown by
Component: 2019 VS 2025
Table 39: German API Testing Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 40: German API Testing Market Share Breakdown by
Deployment: 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 41: Italian API Testing Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 42: Italian API Testing Market by Component: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 43: API Testing Market Estimates and Forecasts in Italy
in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 44: API Testing Market in Italy: Percentage Share
Analysis by Deployment for 2019 and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 45: United Kingdom Market for API Testing: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Component for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 46: United Kingdom API Testing Market Share Analysis by
Component: 2019 VS 2025
Table 47: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for API
Testing Market in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 48: United Kingdom API Testing Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 49: Spanish API Testing Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: API Testing Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2019 and 2025
Table 51: API Testing Market Analysis in Spain in US$ Thousand
by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 52: Spanish API Testing Market Share Breakdown by
Deployment: 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 53: Russian API Testing Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 54: Russian API Testing Market Share Breakdown by
Component: 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: API Testing Market in US$ Thousand in Russia by
Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 56: Russian API Testing Market Share Breakdown by
Deployment: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 57: Rest of Europe API Testing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018-2025
Table 58: Rest of Europe API Testing Market Share Breakdown by
Component: 2019 VS 2025
Table 59: Rest of Europe API Testing Market Assessment in US$
Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 60: API Testing Market in Rest of Europe: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Deployment for 2019 and 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 61: Asia-Pacific API Testing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 62: Asia-Pacific API Testing Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 63: API Testing Market in Asia-Pacific by Component:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 64: Asia-Pacific API Testing Market Share Analysis by
Component: 2019 VS 2025
Table 65: Asia-Pacific API Testing Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 66: Asia-Pacific API Testing Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 67: API Testing Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period
2018-2025
Table 68: Australian API Testing Market Share Breakdown by
Component: 2019 VS 2025
Table 69: Australian API Testing Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 70: Australian API Testing Market Share Breakdown by
Deployment: 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 71: Indian API Testing Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 72: API Testing Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2019 and 2025
Table 73: API Testing Market Analysis in India in US$ Thousand
by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 74: Indian API Testing Market Share Breakdown by
Deployment: 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 75: API Testing Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 76: API Testing Market Share Distribution in South Korea
by Component: 2019 VS 2025
Table 77: API Testing Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Deployment for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 78: API Testing Market Share Distribution in South Korea
by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 79: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for API Testing: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Component
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 80: Rest of Asia-Pacific API Testing Market Share
Analysis by Component: 2019 VS 2025
Table 81: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
API Testing Market in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 82: Rest of Asia-Pacific API Testing Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 83: Latin American API Testing Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025
Table 84: Latin American API Testing Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2019 and 2025
Table 85: Latin American API Testing Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 86: Latin American API Testing Market by Component:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 87: API Testing Market Estimates and Forecasts in Latin
America in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 88: API Testing Market in Latin America : Percentage
Analysis by Deployment for 2019 and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 89: Argentinean API Testing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018-2025
Table 90: Argentinean API Testing Market Share Breakdown by
Component: 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: Argentinean API Testing Market Assessment in US$
Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 92: API Testing Market in Argentina: Percentage Breakdown
of Sales by Deployment for 2019 and 2025
BRAZIL
Table 93: API Testing Market in Brazil by Component: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 94: Brazilian API Testing Market Share Analysis by
Component: 2019 VS 2025
Table 95: Brazilian API Testing Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 96: Brazilian API Testing Market Share Breakdown by
Deployment: 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 97: API Testing Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period
2018-2025
Table 98: Mexican API Testing Market Share Breakdown by
Component: 2019 VS 2025
Table 99: Mexican API Testing Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 100: Mexican API Testing Market Share Breakdown by
Deployment: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 101: Rest of Latin America API Testing Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 102: Rest of Latin America API Testing Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: API Testing Market in US$ Thousand in Rest of Latin
America by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 104: Rest of Latin America API Testing Market Share
Breakdown by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 105: The Middle East API Testing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 106: The Middle East API Testing Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2019 and 2025
Table 107: The Middle East API Testing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 108: API Testing Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2019 and 2025
Table 109: The Middle East API Testing Market Analysis in US$
Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 110: The Middle East API Testing Market Share Breakdown
by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 111: Iranian Market for API Testing: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Component for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 112: Iranian API Testing Market Share Analysis by
Component: 2019 VS 2025
Table 113: Iranian Medium & Long-Term Outlook for API Testing
Market in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 114: Iranian API Testing Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 115: Israeli API Testing Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018-2025
Table 116: Israeli API Testing Market Share Breakdown by
Component: 2019 VS 2025
Table 117: Israeli API Testing Market Assessment in US$
Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 118: API Testing Market in Israel: Percentage Breakdown
of Sales by Deployment for 2019 and 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 119: Saudi Arabian API Testing Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 120: Saudi Arabian API Testing Market by Component:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 121: API Testing Market Estimates and Forecasts in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 122: API Testing Market in Saudi Arabia: Percentage Share
Analysis by Deployment for 2019 and 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 123: API Testing Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 124: API Testing Market Share Distribution in United Arab
Emirates by Component: 2019 VS 2025
Table 125: API Testing Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Deployment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 126: API Testing Market Share Distribution in United Arab
Emirates by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 127: API Testing Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 128: Rest of Middle East API Testing Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2019 VS 2025
Table 129: Rest of Middle East API Testing Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 130: Rest of Middle East API Testing Market Share
Breakdown by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 131: African API Testing Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 132: African API Testing Market Share Breakdown by
Component: 2019 VS 2025
Table 133: API Testing Market in US$ Thousand in Africa by
Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 134: African API Testing Market Share Breakdown by
Deployment: 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
CA TECHNOLOGIES
CIGNITI TECHNOLOGIES
IBM CORPORATION
INFOSYS
MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL PLC
ORACLE CORPORATION
PARASOFT
QUALITYLOGIC INC.
RUNSCOPE, A PART OF CA TECHNOLOGIES
SMARTBEAR SOFTWARE
TRICENTIS GMBH
ASTEGIC INC.
AXWAY
CROSSCHECK NETWORKS, INC.
GOOGLE CLOUD PLATFORM
INFLECTRA CORPORATION
LOAD IMPACT AB
LOGIGEAR CORPORATION.
QUALITECH
SENDGRID
ZENQ
QUALITEST GROUP
KIWIQA SERVICES PTY LTD.
NEVATECH, INC.
POSTMAN, INC.
QAPITOL QA
QAWERK
QSG TECHNOLOGIES PVT., LTD.
TESTINGXPERTS
TRANTOR INC.
API FORTRESS
API SCIENCE, INC.
APIMETRICS, INC.
V. CURATED RESEARCH
