New York, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797901/?utm_source=GNW

8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.2 Billion by the year 2025, Manual Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Products will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$38 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$31.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Manual Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Products will reach a market size of US$55.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$313.5 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc.

Alifax SpA

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Bioanalyse Tibbi Malz. San. ve Tic. Ltd. Sti.

bioMerieux SA

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Creative Diagnostics

HiMedia Laboratories

Liofilchem S.r.l.

Merck KGaA

Merlin Diagnostica GmbH

Synbiosis

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Zhuhai Dl Biotech Co., Ltd.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797901/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Antimicrobial Resistance

Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing (AST): An Introduction

The Procedures

Clinical Significance

Select Rapid Diagnostic Platforms

Fluorescence and Luminescence Based Detection

Real Time Microscopy

Spectroscopy Based Detection

Electrochemical Detection

Loop-Mediated Isothermal Amplification

Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Standards

Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing: Industry Overview

Antibacterial Testing: The Most Dominant Segment

USA: A Key Region with Lucrative Outlook

Global Competitor Market Shares

Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Rise in Multidrug Resistance Driving the Antimicrobial

Susceptibility Testing Market

Select Drivers and Restraints in the Antimicrobial

Susceptibility Test Market

AST Technologies Helping Accelerate Targeted Antimicrobial Therapy

New Antibiotics and Smart Antibiogram

Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Plays Key Role in Medical

Decision Making

Laser Speckles based Non Invasive Rapid Method Evaluates

Bacterial Growth Movements in Real Time

The Need for Accelerating Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing

With Single Cell Imaging, Antibiotic Susceptibility Testing

Result Possible in 30 Minutes

Light Scattering Technology for Susceptibility Testing Gives

Results in 3 Hours

Technologies for Atypically Use Bacterial Growth Determining

the Effect of Antibiotics

Manual Systems in Clinical Microbiology

Automated Systems

Emerging and Futuristic Technologies

Challenges in the Area of Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 2: Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Global

Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2009-2017

Table 3: Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market Share

Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Manual Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Products

(Product) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018

to 2025

Table 5: Manual Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Products

(Product) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Manual Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Products

(Product) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Automated Laboratory Instruments (Product) Potential

Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Automated Laboratory Instruments (Product) Historic

Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to

2017

Table 9: Automated Laboratory Instruments (Product) Market

Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019

VS 2025

Table 10: Culture & Growth Media (Product) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Culture & Growth Media (Product) Region Wise

Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to

2017

Table 12: Culture & Growth Media (Product) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 13: Consumables (Product) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Consumables (Product) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Consumables (Product) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Antibacterial (Type) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Antibacterial (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Antibacterial (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Antifungal (Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Antifungal (Type) Market Worldwide Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Antifungal (Type) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 22: Other Types (Type) Market Opportunity Analysis

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Other Types (Type) Global Historic Demand in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017

Table 24: Other Types (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: United States Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product:

2018 to 2025

Table 26: Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market in the

United States by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 27: United States Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing

Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: United States Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018

to 2025

Table 29: Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market in the

United States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 30: United States Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing

Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 31: Canadian Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Canadian Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing

Historic Market Review by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 33: Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market in

Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for

2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 34: Canadian Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Canadian Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing

Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 36: Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market in

Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009,

2019, and 2025

JAPAN

Table 37: Japanese Market for Antimicrobial Susceptibility

Testing: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 38: Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 39: Japanese Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market

Share Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 40: Japanese Market for Antimicrobial Susceptibility

Testing: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 41: Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 42: Japanese Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 43: Chinese Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2018-2025

Table 44: Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Historic Market

Analysis in China in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 45: Chinese Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market

by Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 46: Chinese Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 47: Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Historic Market

Analysis in China in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 48: Chinese Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market

by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market:

Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 49: European Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market

Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 50: Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market in

Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by

Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 51: European Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market

Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: European Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025

Table 53: Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market in Europe

in US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 54: European Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market

Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: European Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 56: Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market in Europe

in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 57: European Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 58: Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market in France

by Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 59: French Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 60: French Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market

Share Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market in France

by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 62: French Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 63: French Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 64: Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market in

Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: German Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 66: German Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market

Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market in

Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: German Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 69: German Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 70: Italian Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2018-2025

Table 71: Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 72: Italian Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market

by Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 73: Italian Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 74: Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 75: Italian Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market

by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Antimicrobial

Susceptibility Testing: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 77: Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market in the

United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by

Product for the Period 2009-2017

Table 78: United Kingdom Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing

Market Share Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Antimicrobial

Susceptibility Testing: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 80: Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market in the

United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 81: United Kingdom Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing

Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 82: Spanish Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 83: Spanish Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Historic

Market Review by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 84: Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 85: Spanish Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: Spanish Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Historic

Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 87: Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and

2025

RUSSIA

Table 88: Russian Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to

2025

Table 89: Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market in Russia

by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 90: Russian Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market

Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: Russian Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market in Russia

by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 93: Russian Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 94: Rest of Europe Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product:

2018-2025

Table 95: Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market in Rest

of Europe in US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 96: Rest of Europe Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing

Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: Rest of Europe Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type:

2018-2025

Table 98: Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market in Rest

of Europe in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 99: Rest of Europe Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing

Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 100: Asia-Pacific Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 101: Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market in

Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by

Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 102: Asia-Pacific Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing

Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 103: Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market in

Asia-Pacific by Product: Estimates and Projections in US$

Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 104: Asia-Pacific Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 105: Asia-Pacific Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing

Market Share Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market in

Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 107: Asia-Pacific Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 108: Asia-Pacific Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing

Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 109: Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market in

Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 110: Australian Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 111: Australian Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing

Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 112: Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market in

Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 113: Australian Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 114: Australian Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing

Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 115: Indian Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 116: Indian Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Historic

Market Review by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 117: Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market in

India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 118: Indian Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 119: Indian Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Historic

Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 120: Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market in

India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009,

2019, and 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 121: Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 122: South Korean Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 123: Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 124: Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 125: South Korean Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 126: Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Antimicrobial

Susceptibility Testing: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 128: Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market in Rest

of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by

Product for the Period 2009-2017

Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Antimicrobial Susceptibility

Testing Market Share Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Antimicrobial

Susceptibility Testing: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 131: Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market in Rest

of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Antimicrobial Susceptibility

Testing Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 133: Latin American Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing

Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 134: Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market in Latin

America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic

Perspective for the Period 2009-2017

Table 135: Latin American Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing

Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 136: Latin American Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 137: Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Historic Market

Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 138: Latin American Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing

Market by Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 139: Latin American Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 140: Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Historic Market

Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 141: Latin American Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing

Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 142: Argentinean Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product:

2018-2025

Table 143: Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market in

Argentina in US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 144: Argentinean Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing

Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 145: Argentinean Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type:

2018-2025

Table 146: Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market in

Argentina in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 147: Argentinean Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing

Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 148: Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market in

Brazil by Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 149: Brazilian Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 150: Brazilian Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing

Market Share Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 151: Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market in

Brazil by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 152: Brazilian Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 153: Brazilian Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing

Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 154: Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market in

Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 155: Mexican Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 156: Mexican Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market

Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 157: Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market in

Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 158: Mexican Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 159: Mexican Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 160: Rest of Latin America Antimicrobial Susceptibility

Testing Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 161: Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market in Rest

of Latin America by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million

for 2009-2017

Table 162: Rest of Latin America Antimicrobial Susceptibility

Testing Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 163: Rest of Latin America Antimicrobial Susceptibility

Testing Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 164: Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market in Rest

of Latin America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 165: Rest of Latin America Antimicrobial Susceptibility

Testing Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 166: The Middle East Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 167: Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market in the

Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 168: The Middle East Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing

Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 169: The Middle East Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018

to 2025

Table 170: The Middle East Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing

Historic Market by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 171: Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market in the

Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for

2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 172: The Middle East Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to

2025

Table 173: The Middle East Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing

Historic Market by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 174: Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market in the

Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for

2009, 2019, and 2025

IRAN

Table 175: Iranian Market for Antimicrobial Susceptibility

Testing: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 176: Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market in Iran:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 177: Iranian Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market

Share Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 178: Iranian Market for Antimicrobial Susceptibility

Testing: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 179: Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market in Iran:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 180: Iranian Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 181: Israeli Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025

Table 182: Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market in

Israel in US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 183: Israeli Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market

Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 184: Israeli Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 185: Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market in

Israel in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 186: Israeli Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 187: Saudi Arabian Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 188: Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Historic Market

Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 189: Saudi Arabian Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing

Market by Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 190: Saudi Arabian Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 191: Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Historic Market

Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 192: Saudi Arabian Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing

Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 193: Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market in the

United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis

in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 194: United Arab Emirates Antimicrobial Susceptibility

Testing Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product:

2009-2017

Table 195: Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Product: 2009 VS 2019

VS 2025

Table 196: Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market in the

United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: United Arab Emirates Antimicrobial Susceptibility

Testing Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type:

2009-2017

Table 198: Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 199: Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market in Rest

of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 200: Rest of Middle East Antimicrobial Susceptibility

Testing Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product:

2009-2017

Table 201: Rest of Middle East Antimicrobial Susceptibility

Testing Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 202: Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market in Rest

of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 203: Rest of Middle East Antimicrobial Susceptibility

Testing Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type:

2009-2017

Table 204: Rest of Middle East Antimicrobial Susceptibility

Testing Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 205: African Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to

2025

Table 206: Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market in

Africa by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 207: African Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market

Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 208: African Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 209: Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market in

Africa by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 210: African Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS

ALIFAX SPA

BIO-RAD LABORATORIES

BIOANALYSE TIBBI MALZ. SAN. VE TIC. LTD. STI.

CREATIVE DIAGNOSTICS

HIMEDIA LABORATORIES

LIOFILCHEM S.R.L.

MERCK KGAA

MERLIN DIAGNOSTICA GMBH

SYNBIOSIS

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC

ZHUHAI DL BIOTECH

BIOMÉRIEUX SA

V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797901/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001