The shareholders, the holders of subscription rights, the holders of debentures, and the holders of convertible debentures are requested to attend the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on Wednesday 13 May 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the offices of the Company, Bekaertstraat 2, 8550 Zwevegem (Belgium).



IMPORTANT NOTICE

It is uncertain whether the measures taken by the government in response to the Covid-19 crisis, in particular the ban on gatherings, will still be in force on Wednesday 13 May 2020.

The Board of Directors therefore strongly recommends that the shareholders, the holders of subscription rights, the holders of debentures and the holders of convertible debentures do not participate in the general meeting in person.

The Company will only grant them access to the general meeting to the extent permitted under the measures taken by the government in force at that time, general recommendations of public authorities and in general if this is justifiable taking into account health and safety considerations.

The shareholders are strongly requested to:

- give a power of attorney with their specific voting instructions to the Company Secretary of the Company;

- exercise their right to ask questions in writing.

Attachment