NEW YORK, April 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We at ‘Talk To Me Post Tour’ (TTMPT) End-PTSD.org can immediately support the NYPD with our Post Tour Processing (PTP) program that helps police de-stress.
As our government has put the social distancing requirements in effect, it is the police who enforce them.
Alarmingly NYC saw close to 6,700 of their police force and civilian members out sick from Covid-19, over the weekend.
Meanwhile the New York City jails are adding to the crisis by releasing criminals onto the streets due to the jails being rampant with Coronavirus.
Your donation will make a difference.
Police are also facing a spike in domestic violence which puts them at more risk of close contact with possible covid-19 carriers.
Although the imminent danger is physical, the mental stress of this viral pandemic is taking its toll, seeming more debilitating and longer lasting.
To meet the rapid escalation of the Coronavirus pandemic in NYC — that is at its peak and coming to a community near everyone:
Your donation will make a difference!
So that our law enforcement heroes can readily utilize our services and lead a happier, healthier life while they protect and serve the great city of New York and beyond.
For Donations Go To:
End-PTSD.org
https://ttmpt.com
TTM PTP, Inc. is a non-profit 501(c)3.
With Post Tour Processing (PTP) peer facilitator program, officers can anonymously communicate with trained, active and retired law enforcement volunteers to get the help they need to process, share, talk through what they’ve experienced and de-stress without fear of losing their status at work or job. If need be, those who are in crises would be referred to professional therapists for further treatment.
PTSD can happen from one extreme traumatic situation or from exposure to many stressful incidents over time. These pressures in some officers may lead to physical and mental health problems that could result in overwhelming anxiety, depression, phobias, high blood pressure, heart disease, sleep disorders, destructive behavior; such as domestic violence, alcoholism, eating disorders, prescription drug abuse and unintentional overreactions on the job with peers and the public.
Developed “By Police, For Police, With Police”. Talk To Me Post Tour’s Post Tour Processing is an independent non-profit group of committed and concerned retired officers and police professionals, formed to address a gap in the services available for law enforcement. It was the Executive Board of TTM PTP,Inc. a non-profit 501 (3)c who identified and developed the anonymous preventive program (PTP) to make available a viable solution for police officers that would not otherwise have a place to support each other during a time of overwhelming stress.
Robyn Cannariato LCSW, ABD
Retired NYPD
President TTMPT
&
The Rest of the TTMPT Team
Contact:
Fares Saleh
646-425-3665
TTM PTP, Inc.
New York, New York, UNITED STATES
TTM PTP logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: