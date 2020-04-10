VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hobo Cannabis Company (“Hobo”) today announces the launch of its same-day home delivery service in the nation’s capital, Ottawa. Having recently launched their second location in the city (Ottawa ByWard and Ottawa Merivale), Hobo customers will now have access to the company’s diverse range of cannabis products and accessories through its online ordering system with free same-day local delivery and curbside pickup. This follows the provincial government’s emergency order days ago, reinstating cannabis as an essential service in Ontario and is a testament to Hobo’s agility and ability to pivot its operations in the face of a rapidly evolving market.



“We couldn’t be more proud of our team today as we roll out this new delivery model for Hobo customers across the city who, through this online ordering and home delivery service, can continue to access their essential cannabis products without leaving their homes,” said Harrison Stoker, Vice President at Donnelly Group. “We’re a relentlessly agile group who believe that Canadians shouldn’t have to choose between their ability to practice social distancing and accessing their cannabis products. Now, they don’t have to.”

Hobo Cannabis Company was first-to-market with Click & Collect both in Ontario and British Columbia, and continues to lead the industry’s innovation with today’s announcement. Hobo remains dedicated to working seamlessly with provincial regulatory bodies on policy amendments to enhance accessibility and maintain a safe cannabis buying experience for its communities.

In addition to Hobo’s two Ottawa locations, the company is eager to get back to its 15-store Ontario expansion plan this year once the moratorium on construction is lifted. This includes locations in Brampton and Timmins, as well as ten locations in the Greater Toronto Area.

About Hobo Cannabis Company

Hobo Cannabis Company, a Donnelly Group venture, is a Canadian collection of privately-owned retail cannabis stores with locations in B.C., Alberta, and Ontario. As a testament to Hobo’s commitment to the consumer experience and making the cannabis buying experience disarming, compassionate and human, Hobo employs a contemporary aesthetic rooted in simple, functional design and features a well-considered product range and frictionless technology.

Hobo Cannabis Company’s eight locations now include Ottawa Merivale (1642 Merivale Road, Ottawa), Ottawa ByWard (121 Clarence Street, Ottawa), Lethbridge Downtown (305 6th Street South, Lethbridge), Vancouver Robson (1173 Robson Street, Vancouver), Vancouver Kitsilano (1952 West 4th Avenue, Vancouver), Vancouver Airport (8425 Granville Street, Vancouver), Vancouver Main Street (4296 Main Street, Vancouver), and Kelowna Springfield (2121 Springfield Road, Kelowna), offering consumers a selection of five cannabis intents: Move (THC dominant), Lift (THC leaning), Balance (equal parts THC to CBD), Calm (CBD dominant), and Rest (THC dominant). For more information, visit https://hobo.ca .