Sanoma Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, [10 April 2020 at xx:xx EET]

The Dutch ACM gives its unconditional approval for DPG Media to acquire Sanoma Media Netherlands

After its assessment, the Dutch Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) has today given its unconditional approval to DPG Media to acquire Sanoma Media Netherlands. The transaction will be completed within the next two weeks.

Sanoma announced it has signed an agreement to divest its strategic business unit Sanoma Media Netherlands to DPG Media on 10 December 2019 ( https://sanoma.com/release/sanoma-divests-its-strategic-business-unit-sanoma-media-netherlands-to-dpg-media-2/ ).

Additional information

Kaisa Uurasmaa, Head of Investor Relations and CSR, tel. +358 40 560 5601

Sanoma

Sanoma is a front running learning and media company impacting the lives of millions every day. We enable teachers to excel at developing the talents of every child, provide consumers with engaging content, and offer unique marketing solutions to business partners.