The Dutch ACM gives its unconditional approval for DPG Media to acquire Sanoma Media Netherlands
After its assessment, the Dutch Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) has today given its unconditional approval to DPG Media to acquire Sanoma Media Netherlands. The transaction will be completed within the next two weeks.
Sanoma announced it has signed an agreement to divest its strategic business unit Sanoma Media Netherlands to DPG Media on 10 December 2019 (https://sanoma.com/release/sanoma-divests-its-strategic-business-unit-sanoma-media-netherlands-to-dpg-media-2/).
Additional information
Kaisa Uurasmaa, Head of Investor Relations and CSR, tel. +358 40 560 5601
Sanoma
Sanoma is a front running learning and media company impacting the lives of millions every day. We enable teachers to excel at developing the talents of every child, provide consumers with engaging content, and offer unique marketing solutions to business partners.
Today, we have operations in ten countries including Finland, the Netherlands and Poland. Our net sales totalled EUR 900 million and we employed approx. 3,500 professionals in 2019. Sanoma shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. More information is available at www.sanoma.com.
