East Lansing, MI, April 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the COVID-19 pandemic, Michigan Health Information Network Shared Services (MiHIN) is working closely with Michigan Department of Health & Human Services (MDHHS) to increase the ability to securely exchange real-time patient data. MiHIN has amplified its patient data exchange delivery in metro Detroit at Detroit Medical Center, Trinity Health System and Henry Ford Health System and plans to expand this aid statewide. These efforts will allow for increased efficiency, seamless care and reduce burdens on physicians and health care workers on the frontline.
MiHIN has used critical patient data to create the following reports in response to COVID-19:
The data is being used and analyzed in new ways to support the effort of cohesive care across teams.
“MiHIN is pleased to be a leader and innovator in health information exchange,” said Marty Woodruff, chief operating officer of MiHIN. “We’re continuously working to improve health quality, efficiency and patient safety — especially now as Michigan deals with the COVID-19 pandemic. Our goals remain the same: To improve healthcare across the state and to work and innovate more than ever to support Michigan’s health care system.”
MiHIN is also increasing access for providers and patients to a HIPAA compliant telehealth option. Not only is this an efficient way of handling increased patient visits, but it also decreases the risk of exposure and spread of this pandemic.
About Michigan Health Information Network Shared Services
The Michigan Health Information Network Shared Services (MiHIN) is Michigan’s state-designated entity to improve healthcare quality, efficiency, and patient safety by sharing electronic health information statewide, helping reduce costs for patients, providers, and payers. MiHIN is a nonprofit, public-private collaboration that includes stakeholders from the State of Michigan, Health Information Exchanges serving Michigan, health systems and providers, health plans/payers, pharmacies, and the Governor’s Health Information Technology Commission. For more information, visit https://mihin.org.
