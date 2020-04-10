SANTA MONICA, CA, April 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Oliveda International, Inc. (OTC Pink: OLVI), a leading international natural cosmetics and wearable beauty and health technology innovator, today announced that in order to boost the health of its customers and help to protect against coronavirus/COVID-19, Oliveda is giving away newly released product, the S73 Hydroxytyrosol Hygiene Hand Spray, which fights viruses, fungi and microorganisms, free on any Oliveda product order over a 10-day period.



The wild mountain olive tree is the old master in the fight against viruses, fungi and microorganisms. Its phenolic compounds of oleuropein, hydroxytyrosol, verbascoside, apigenin 7 glucoside and luteolin 7-glucoside, to just name a few, make its cells up to 3,920 years older than ours and without modern medicine and science. The S73 Hydroxytyrosol Hygiene Hand Spray not only has absolute hygiene and purity as its focus, but thanks to its special combination of hyaluronic, lavender and hydroxytyrosol, it also has a nourishing and protective effect on the skin.

During a time of global pandemic, when people are buying personal hygiene and cleaning products at record rates and retailers are having difficulty keeping shelves and online inventory stocked, Oliveda is offering its hygiene spray, which retails at $14.95, as a free gift on all orders placed from 12:01 am Pacific Daylight Time on April 10, 2020 to 11:59 pm PDT on April 19, 2020, while supplies last.

In addition to the free gift, Oliveda is also providing a special 25% Easter discount for any orders placed from its entire product line during the same dates and time frame. Customers are instructed to use the code EASTER25 to receive the 25% discount.

In celebration of the Easter season, Oliveda International CEO and founder of the worldwide Oliveda brand, Thomas Lommel, has shared an inspirational story on the company’s website, us.oliveda.com . Mr. Lommel relates how, over 20 years ago, when he moved to Florence, Italy to share his vision for the olive trees with Italian olive growers, but before the revenues his company now enjoys had begun to flow, and he was questioning his choices and commitment, a priest knocked on his front door. Without knowing Mr. Lommel’s connection to olive trees, the priest blessed the whole apartment with an olive branch, explaining that it had been a symbol of rebirth, hope and love for more than 7,000 years.

Mr. Lommel goes on to state, “This story still touches me so much today that I wanted to share it with you all, combined with the wish to pass this olive branch on to you, dear OLIVEDA family, dear valued customers, dear employees, dear friends, for small and big miracles of life. Stay healthy.”

Oliveda International Inc.

Founded in 2003 by German real estate investor Thomas Lommel, Oliveda International, Inc. is a leading international natural cosmetic company in the premium segment. The company has also developed a globally unique wearable beauty and health technology. In addition to online sales and a global branch network of 650 retail stores, the company’s wholly owned Oliveda Deutschland GmbH subsidiary operates flagship stores, Olive Tree Pharmacy, in Berlin and Dusseldorf with plans to open new locations in Los Angeles, Taipei and Seoul. Overall, the company believes that it will be able to operate a total of 60 of its own flagship stores worldwide and increase the retail store network worldwide to 1,200 over the next five years. Through subsidiary operations, Oliveda International is the largest investor in eco-certified mountain olive trees as well as the largest conservationist in Arroyomolinos de Leó, Spain. Further information on Oliveda International can be found at http://www.oliveda.com, us.oliveda.com and http://www.olivetreepeople.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements, estimates or projections that constitute "forward-looking statements" pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. federal securities laws. Generally, the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "project," "will" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which generally are not historical in nature. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which may be found in the Company’s filings with OTC Markets Group Inc., that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's historical experience and present expectations or projections. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or intention to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements unless otherwise required by law.

