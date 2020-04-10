DALLAS, April 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. (OTCBB: NODB) announces net earnings of $2,361,814 or $0.92 per share for the three months ending March 31, 2020, compared to $2,240,019 or $0.87 per share for the same period in 2019. The first quarter earnings of 2020 includes a one-time dividend payment from affiliate North Dallas Bank Tower Corporation (Tower Corp) of $847,102; the operations of the Tower Corp were transferred to North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. as of January 1, 2020.



North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. is an independent bank established in 1961 with five locations in the Dallas area. Current earnings were prepared internally without review by the company’s independent accountants. Earnings are the result of past performance, events and market conditions and are not a guarantee of future results. Any forward-looking implications derived from this information may differ materially from actual results. Please direct any questions to Glenn Henry, EVP and CFO.

Assets $1.3B

Contact:

Glenn Henry, EVP and CFO

972.716.7100