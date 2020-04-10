Šiaulių Bankas AB, company code 112025254, the address Tilžės st. 149, LT-76348 Šiauliai Lithuania

In accordance with the procedure established by legal acts and the Bank's internal documents, Šiaulių Bankas AB (hereinafter - the Bank) has signed options contracts with the employees of the Bank and the Bank's subsidiaries, who are paid an annual variable remuneration (a part of which shall be paid in the Bank's shares). Options contracts are continuous, options execution date is the second Friday in April each year. Based on the employee's performance results, the Bank shall have the right to grant each year a certain number of shares to the employee for the financial year and confirm the proportional part (one third) of the number of shares granted during the previous years and still not transferred to the employee.

On 10 April 2020, as part of the annual variable remuneration for 2019, employees were granted an option right to receive 2,491,317 shares of the Bank free of charge on 14 April 2023.

The Bank also confirmed the 930,696 shares (one third of the number of shares granted in 2019) for the results of operations in 2018, to be delivered to employees on 15 April 2022.