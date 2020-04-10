STAMFORD, Conn., April 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Next-generation operating models driving enterprise agility—especially in the time of COVID-19 disruption—will be the focus of an online roundtable discussion featuring an expert with Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), leading global technology research and advisory firm, at the April 16 meeting of the Minnesota Chapter of the Society for Information Management (SIM).

Ola Chowning, partner, ISG Digital Strategy and Solutions, will join members of SIM for “Operating Models of the Future,” Thursday, April 16, at 4:30 p.m., U.S. Central Time. The live, virtual conversation will cover how next-generation operating models are driving agile responses to the current global pandemic today and how they will drive enterprise agility over the coming decade.

“Over the course of several weeks, businesses have quickly transitioned to a work-from-home model that impacts hundreds of thousands of IT and business services employees,” Chowning said. “This has required a large-scale, real-time demonstration of enterprise agility, as businesses have had to take immediate measures to ensure business-critical work continues while keeping data safe and privacy intact. I look forward to a conversation with SIM members on the tips and best practices that will keep IT and business technology users focused on what’s important.”

Chowning said as businesses react to rapid changes and widespread disruption from the global coronavirus pandemic, their critical need for speed and market response is largely enabled by their technology services partners. Changing how IT operates with the business, both during the current crisis and on an ongoing basis, includes new levels of customer-centricity, an expanding number of digital channels, product-aligned delivery and a greater use of platform services.

“IT organizations are responding in real time to the unprecedented shift of enterprise needs in this pandemic,” Chowning said. “Cognitive automation, Agile and DevOps can help. Our April 16 conversation will detail how quickly these practices can be implemented and expanded, as well as offer the latest predictions of what the next decade will bring in terms of operating models that drive enterprise agility.”

