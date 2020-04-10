Bloomington, Ind., April 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solution Tree, an educational publisher and professional development provider, has announced the recipients of the 2020 Rebecca Burnette DuFour Scholarship.



Established in honor of Rebecca Burnette DuFour and her legacy of leadership and service in education, this inaugural award celebrates and supports women educators demonstrating exceptional leadership in their school communities.

“The level of leadership displayed by this year’s applicants was truly impressive,” said Solution Tree CEO Jeffrey C. Jones. “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to honor each of these leaders and highlight the impact they are making in schools across the United States.”



Winners of the 2020 scholarship include:

Melissa Butler, principal, Heritage Middle School (Ringgold, Ga.)

Ashley Friend, teacher, Mason Crest Elementary (Annandale, Va.)

LaQuanta Hernandez, District Elementary Math Coordinator, Mission CISD (Mission, Tex.)

Amy Kopcznsk, instructional coach, Health Sciences Academy at Monroe Middle (Monroe, N.C.)

Maren Powers, language arts department head, Washington Fields Intermediate School (Washington, Utah)

Lacy M. Rivera, professional learning coach, Los Lunas High School (Los Lunas, N.M.)

Cristin Rold, principal, AHSTW Intermediate School (Avoca, Iowa)

Jessica Slack, school psychologist/special education coordinator, School District of La Farge (La Farge, Wis.)

Tawnia St. Amant, principal, Franklin Regional Middle School (Murrysville, Pa.)

Susan Weiderhold, assistant principal, Stafford County Public Schools (Stafford, Va.)

Winners of the scholarship will receive a complimentary registration to Solution Tree’s Women in Education: Leading Perspectives Institute, July 20–22, in San Antonio, Tex.; hotel accommodations for three nights and a $500 travel allowance.

During her nearly four-decade-long career in education, DuFour served as a public-school educator and administrator. She coauthored 16 titles, including the best-selling Learning by Doing: A Handbook for Professional Learning Communities at Work® and wrote numerous articles on the topic of education.



About Solution Tree

Since 1998, Solution Tree has worked to transform education worldwide by empowering educators to raise student achievement. With more than 45,000 educators attending professional learning events and more than 5,000 professional development days in schools each year, Solution Tree helps teachers and administrators confront essential challenges. Solution Tree’s catalog includes more than 550 books and hundreds of videos and digital learning resources designed to help educators address their unique needs and achieve their long-term and short-term goals.





