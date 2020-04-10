West Des Moines, IA, April 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GuideOne Insurance shared that AM Best has revised the outlook to stable and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “a-“ of the GuideOne Insurance Companies.

The press release issued today by AM Best highlights the “steadied capital, improved operating results and reduced volatility in reserve development relative to surplus over the past two rating cycles.” GuideOne President & Chief Executive Officer, Jessica Snyder, says, “This stable outlook reflects all of the actions we have taken over the last three years, including the steps we have taken to diversify our business by expanding into the Small Commercial, Workers’ Compensation, Programs and Specialty Excess & Surplus (E&S) Lines of Business. All of this supports our strategy of expanding our product offerings, while fostering continued commitment to profitable growth in the religious organization, education and non-profit/human services niches.”

She continues, “I am incredibly proud of the hard work of the entire GuideOne team. This decision reinforces the work we have done to diversify our premiums and grow surplus.”

