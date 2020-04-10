

PRESS RELEASE



Paris, 10 April 2020

Requirements and modalities for the shareholders to participate in the combined General meeting dated 19 May 2020

In the context of the current health crisis and following measures implemented by the authorities regarding mobility restrictions, the Board of Directors has decided on 31 March 2020 to hold the General Meeting Tours Société Générale - 17 cours Valmy - La Défense 7 without the physical presence of its shareholders pursuant to article 4 of the Ordinance N° 2020-321 of 25 March 2020 adapting the rules for meetings and deliberations of the shareholders’ meetings.

Nevertheless, the shareholders shall have the right to follow by distance the General Meeting which shall be live streamed and available for later viewing at www.societegenerale.com and via phone using a tool-free number.

During the Meeting, it shall not be possible to either ask questions or file amendments drafts or new resolutions.

The shareholders of the Company are invited to exercice their voting right prior to the General Meeting according to the following modalities:

Only votes from shareholders who have proven their status by the second business day preceding the Meeting, i.e. on 15 May 2020, at midnight will be taken into account at the Meeting.

Vote by internet on the secured plateform (recommended)

The Company offers its shareholders and FCPE unit holders to vote via the secured VOTACCESS platform.

The VOTACCESS platform will be open from 15 April 2020 at 9:00 a.m. to 18 May 2020 at 3:00 p.m. In order to avoid any potential overloading, it is recommended to shareholders and FCPE unit holders not to wait until the deadline to log on.

Vote by post

The shareholders can also vote by using the single form to vote by post according to the standard procedures :

Registered shareholders or FCPE unit holders shall use the single form to vote which is annexed to the convening brochure.

Bearer shareholders shall get the single form to vote by post from their intermediary custodian which manages their accounts, and return it to him duly complete so that later forward it to the centralising agent along with a participation certificate.

.

In any case, the duly completed and signed single form to vote by post, together with a participation certificate for the bearer shareholders, shall be received by Societe Generale (Service Assemblées, CS 30812, 44 308 Nantes Cedex 3 - France) no later than two calendar days before the date of the Meeting, i.e. on 17 May 2020.

Proxies

The shareholders shall also have the right to appoint a proxy or authorise the Chairman of the Meeting to vote on their behalf.

In addition, we invite the shareholders for more details to consult the convening brochure which shall be made available on the web site of the Company on 15 April 2020.

Due to mobility restrictions measures , it shall not be possible to either requests for admission tickets or appoint a third party as proxy during the General Meeting.

Shareholders are invited to submit their written questions, pursuant to Article R. 225-84 of the French Commercial Code, from the time the meeting notice is published (18 March 2020) until the fourth business day prior to the meeting date (13 May 2020) :

either by sending a registered letter with acknowledgement of receipt to the Chairman of the Board of Directors at Societe Generale’s headquarters

or by sending an email to General.meeting@socgen.com with the subject line “written questions to the Chairman of the Board of Directors for the General Meeting on 19 May 2020”.

However, as an exception and in light of the conditions in which the Meeting will be held, shareholders may submit their written questions via email in the abovementioned format until 4.00 p.m. on 17 May 2020 for a response from the Board of Directors which will either be posted on the page dedicated to the 2020 General Meeting of the Shareholders at www.societegenerale.com or provided during the Meeting.

Questions must be submitted with proof of account registration to be considered.

The documents which must be made available to the shareholders for the Meeting will be available at Societe Generale’s administrative office (17, Cours Valmy - 92972 Paris - La Défense - France) as from the publication of the convening notice.

The documents and information mentioned in Article R. 225-73-1 of the French Commercial Code to be submitted to the Meeting will be made available on Societe Generale’s website (www.societegenerale.com), no later than the twenty-first day preceding the Meeting.

All modalities in connection with the General Meeting of 19 May 2020 are available on the page dedicated to the 2020 General Meeting on the Company website at www.societegenerale.com

Press contacts:

Corentin Henry +33 (0)1 58 98 01 75 corentin.henry@socgen.com

Societe Generale

Societe Generale is one of the leading European financial services groups. Based on a diversified and integrated banking model, the Group combines financial strength and proven expertise in innovation with a strategy of sustainable growth, aiming to be the trusted partner for its clients, committed to the positive transformations of society and the economy.

Active in the real economy for over 150 years, with a solid position in Europe and connected to the rest of the world, Societe Generale has over 147,000 members of staff in 67 countries and supports on a daily basis 31 million individual clients, businesses and institutional investors around the world by offering a wide range of advisory services and tailored financial solutions. The Group is built on three complementary core businesses:

French Retail Banking which encompasses the Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama brands. Each offers a full range of financial services with omnichannel products at the cutting edge of digital innovation;

which encompasses the Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama brands. Each offers a full range of financial services with omnichannel products at the cutting edge of digital innovation; International Retail Banking, Insurance and Financial Services to Corporates , with networks in Africa, Russia, Central and Eastern Europe and specialised businesses that are leaders in their markets;

, with networks in Africa, Russia, Central and Eastern Europe and specialised businesses that are leaders in their markets; Global Banking and Investor Solutions, which offers recognised expertise, key international locations and integrated solutions.

Societe Generale is included in the principal socially responsible investment indices: DJSI (World and Europe), FTSE4Good (Global and Europe), Euronext Vigeo (World, Europe and Eurozone), four of the STOXX ESG Leaders indices, and the MSCI Low Carbon Leaders Index.

For more information, you can follow us on Twitter @societegenerale or visit our website www.societegenerale.com

Attachment