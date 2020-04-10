BENSALEM, Pa., April 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE: AAN )

Class Period: March 2, 2018 - February 19, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 28, 2020

The complaint alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that Aaron’s had inadequate disclosure controls, procedures, and compliance measures; (2) that, consequently, the operations of Aaron’s Progressive and AB segments were in violation of the FTC Act and/or relevant FTC regulations; (3) that, consequently, Aaron’s earnings from those segments were partially derived from unlawful business practices and were thus unsustainable; (4) the full extent of Aaron’s liability regarding the likely negative consequences of all the foregoing on the Company’s financial results; and (5) that, as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGPI )

Class Period: August 2, 2018 - February 25, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 28, 2020

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that MGP had not completed any significant sales of its four-year-old aged-whiskey inventory; (2) that the Company had been unable to sell its aged whiskey at the price premium represented to investors; (3) that a glut of aged whiskey inventory and shifts in consumer behavior had lowered the value of the Company’s aged whiskey inventory and materially impaired its ability to negotiate significant sales on favorable contract terms; and (4) that, in light of the foregoing, the Company’s fiscal year 2019 financial forecast lacked a reasonable basis and was materially misleading

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN )

Class Period: April 24, 2019 - July 24, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 1, 2020

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that they had exaggerated the Company’s performance in China; and (2) that Chinese demand for the Company’s products materially declined.

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN )

IPO: November 20, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 4, 2020

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that the purported "strategic cooperation" with Hangzhou Grandshores Weicheng Technology Co., Ltd. was actually a transaction with a related party; (2) that the company's financial health was worse than what was actually reported; (3) that the company had recently removed numerous distributors from its website just prior to the IPO, many of which were small or suspicious businesses; and (4) that several of the Company's largest Chinese clients in prior years were clients who were not in the Bitcoin mining industry and, thus, would likely not be repeat customers.

