WOBURN, Mass., April 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuroMetrix, Inc. (Nasdaq: NURO) today announced that, due to the public health impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and in accordance with orders issued by the Governor of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, the Company’s 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Annual Meeting”) will be held in a virtual meeting format only. The previously announced date and time of the Annual Meeting (April 28, 2020 at 9:00 a.m., Eastern Time) have not changed. The link to the virtual meeting is http://viewproxy.com/neurometrix/2020/vm.



As described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting previously distributed, you are entitled to participate in the Annual Meeting if you were a shareholder as of the close of business on March 2, 2020, the record date, or hold a legal proxy for the meeting provided by your bank, broker, or nominee. Shareholders who wish to attend the Annual Meeting must register by 11:59 p.m., Eastern Time, on April 26, 2020, by clicking on “Virtual Meeting Registration” at http://viewproxy.com/neurometrix/2020/ . Shareholders will be provided an opportunity to ask questions of the Board of Directors and management during the meeting using the directions on the meeting website that day. Please refer to the 2020 Annual Meeting FAQ’s included in the “Virtual Meeting Registration” section of the website for further registration instructions and technical support.

The Company encourages eligible shareholders to vote on the proposals prior to the Annual Meeting using the instructions included in the proxy instructions previously distributed. The proxy card included with the proxy materials previously distributed will not be updated to reflect the change in location and may continue to be used to vote shares in connection with the Annual Meeting. Shareholders will also have the opportunity to vote their shares during the Annual Meeting by following the instructions available on the meeting website during the meeting.

NeuroMetrix is a leading developer and manufacturer of diagnostic and therapeutic neurostimulation-based medical devices that are used throughout the world. The Company has three FDA cleared commercial products. DPNCheck® is a point-of-care test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies. ADVANCE™ is a point-of-care device that provides nerve conduction studies as an aid in diagnosing and evaluating patients suspected of having focal or systemic neuropathies. Quell® 2.0 is a wearable, mobile app enabled, neurostimulation device indicated for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain and is available OTC. The Company maintains an active, industry-leading R&D program. For more information, visit NeuroMetrix.com .

