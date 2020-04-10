MILWAUKEE, April 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

 March YTD - MarchBeginning
Inventory
 20202019%Chg 20202019%ChgMar 2020
2WD Farm Tractors        
 < 40 HP11,52413,614-15.4 26,47629,077-8.9103,743
 40 < 100 HP4,0244,746-15.2 10,62011,345-6.437,983
 100+ HP1,2881,579-18.4 3,5933,608-0.48,574
 Total 2WD Farm Tractors16,83619,939-15.6 40,68944,030-7.6150,300
4WD Farm Tractors202244-17.2 548590-7.1738
Total Farm Tractors17,03820,183-15.6 41,23744,620-7.6151,038
Self-Prop Combines362411-11.9 800977-18.11,011

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-data/statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports/.

