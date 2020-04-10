Portland, Ore., April 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For more than 25 years, CareOregon has used input from our members and our health care providers to craft innovative solutions that benefit communities throughout Oregon. We have experience putting members at the forefront and helping them to thrive in uncertain and changing times. Providing steadfast support to our members and our community stakeholders regardless of what is happening in the world is what we strive to do each day. We call it the CareOregon Effect.

CareOregon currently serves more than 375,000 Oregon Health Plan (Medicaid) and Medicare members through three coordinated care organizations and our Medicare Advantage dual special needs plan. By listening to our members and exploring forward-thinking solutions with our providers and communities, we help Oregonians prevent illness and live better lives. Every day, we strengthen our communities by making health care work for everyone.

The health of our members is paramount. We are working with our strong network of providers to set up additional avenues for members to access their doctors, including new telehealth options. We want our members to stay connected to the social, behavioral, oral, and physical health care they need during the COVID-19 outbreak, and we are working closely with federal and state officials to allow visits via telephone and video. These avenues allow members to continue getting the care they need when they need it, while reducing barriers that result from social distancing. We encourage those who are experiencing symptoms of anxiety or depression due to social isolation to reach out for help by contacting our partners at Lines for Life (linesforlife.org, 800-273-8255).

In addition to the challenges our members face during this difficult time, our provider and community partners are also under duress. We are working closely with our partners to support creative funding plans. At the same time, we are focused on maintaining quality without creating extra administrative burden, so caregivers can focus on the immediate needs of our members.

Additionally, CareOregon is working tirelessly with community-based organizations throughout the state to better support immediate needs. In response to the outbreak, we are strategically reallocating $1 million of funding through our Community Giving Grant program to assist local organizations and help them continue to offer food security, shelter and rental assistance to our communities. To apply for assistance or learn more about these efforts, please visit our community giving website.

We are tremendously grateful for our workforce, providers and community partners who are coming together to further serve our members during this challenging time. Finally, I want to remind all of us to take care of ourselves and our loved ones during this time of uncertainty.

Stay well,

Eric C. Hunter

About CareOregon

CareOregon is a nonprofit community benefits company involved in health plan services, reforms and innovations since 1994. We currently serve more than 375,000 Oregon Health Plan/Medicaid and Medicare members. By listening to our members and exploring innovative solutions with our providers and communities, we help Oregonians prevent illness and live better lives. Every day, we strengthen our communities by making health care work for everyone.

Attachment

Elise Burke CareOregon 503-416-3736 burkee@careoregon.org