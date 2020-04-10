Washington D.C., April 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
|Recall Release
| CLASS I RECALL
HEALTH RISK: HIGH
| Congressional and Public Affairs
Veronika Pfaeffle (202) 720-9113
FSISpress@usda.gov
FSIS-RC-007-2020
CONAGRA BRANDS, INC. RECALLS FROZEN NOT-READY-TO-EAT CHICKEN BOWL PRODUCTS DUE TO POSSIBLE FOREIGN MATTER CONTAMINATION
| WASHINGTON, April 10, 2020 – Conagra Brands, Inc., a Russellville, Ark. establishment, is recalling approximately 130,763 pounds of not ready-to-eat chicken bowl products because the product may contain extraneous material, specifically small rocks, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.
The frozen, not-ready-to-eat chicken bowl items were produced on Jan. 23, 2020. The following products are subject to recall:
The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P115” printed on the packaging next to the lot code. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide and exported to Canada.
The problem was discovered when the firm received consumer complaints about rocks being in the products and the firm then notified FSIS of the issue.
There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.
FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away.
FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.
Consumers with questions about the recall or seeking a refund can contact Conagra Brands Consumer Care at 1-800-672-8240 or at Consumer.Care@conagra.com. Member of the media with questions about the recall can contact Daniel Hare, Conagra Brands Senior Director of Communication, at (312) 549-5355.
Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.
| NOTE: Access news releases and other information at FSIS’ website at http://www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.
Follow FSIS on Twitter at twitter.com/usdafoodsafety or in Spanish at: twitter.com/usdafoodsafe_es.
|USDA RECALL CLASSIFICATIONS
|Class I This is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.
|Class II This is a health hazard situation where there is a remote probability of adverse health consequences from the use of the product.
|Class III This is a situation where the use of the product will not cause adverse health consequences.
