Hayward, California, April 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In this video, Life Chiropractic College West President Ron Oberstein talks with Life West faculty member and world-class lecturer Dan Murphy. The two chiropractors discuss chiropractic’s role in enhancing immunological health, what that means during the global COVID-19 pandemic, and research that offers valuable insights for chiropractors.

See the video on the Life West YouTube channel.

About Life Chiropractic College West

Life Chiropractic College West traces its founding to 1976, when the institution was known as Pacific States Chiropractic College. In April 1978, the first group of students at Pacific States Chiropractic College began attending classes.

Life Chiropractic College West, which offers a Doctor of Chiropractic degree, is internationally recognized for leadership and innovation in chiropractic education. Life Chiropractic College West is accredited by both the WASC Senior College and University Commission and the Council on Chiropractic Education, agencies recognized by the U.S. Department of Education.

For more information on Life West, visit https://lifewest.edu/.

