HOUSTON, April 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PARR) (“Par Pacific”) announced that it will hold its 2020 annual meeting of stockholders virtually due to the public health impact of the coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19) and to protect the health and well-being of its employees, stockholders, and its community.

The annual meeting will be held over the internet in a virtual meeting format only. Stockholders will not be able to attend the meeting in person. The date and time have not been changed, and the meeting will continue to be held on May 5, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. (CDT).

Stockholders who owned shares at the close of business on the record date of March 20, 2020 are entitled to attend, participate, view the stockholder list and vote at the annual meeting. The items of business are the same as set forth in the meeting notice previously provided to stockholders.

Instructions for attending the meeting will be posted at http://www.viewproxy.com/PARPACIFIC/2020.

If you hold your shares through a broker, bank or other intermediary, and want to vote your shares at the meeting or ask questions you must register in advance by 11:59 p.m. (CDT) on April 30, 2020 by following the instructions on the website. A list of record date stockholders will be available electronically during the annual meeting. In addition, information on how to obtain access to the stockholder list will be available during the ten days preceding the meeting at the meeting website.

You may continue to submit your proxy in advance of the annual meeting via the internet, by phone or by mail by following the instructions included on the original proxy card, voting instruction form or notice of internet availability previously distributed. Please note that these materials will not be updated to reflect the change to a virtual meeting. Whether or not you plan to attend the annual meeting, we urge you to vote and submit your proxy in advance of the meeting using one of the methods described in the proxy materials.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PARR), headquartered in Houston, Texas, owns and operates market-leading energy and infrastructure businesses. Par Pacific's strategy is to acquire and develop energy and infrastructure businesses in logistically complex markets. Par Pacific owns and operates one of the largest energy networks in Hawaii with 148,000-bpd of combined refining capacity, a logistics system supplying the major islands of the state and 91 retail locations. In the Pacific Northwest and the Rockies, Par Pacific owns and operates 60,000-bpd of combined refining capacity, related multimodal logistics systems and 33 retail locations. Par Pacific also owns 46% of Laramie Energy, LLC, a natural gas production company with operations and assets concentrated in Western Colorado.

