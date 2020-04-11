NEW YORK, April 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) resulting from allegations that TAL may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On April 7, TAL announced that there was certain employee wrongdoing discovered in the Company's routine internal auditing process. TAL discovered irregularities and violations of the Company's business conduct and internal control policies by an employee in the Company's newly introduced "Light Class" business. Upon such discovery, TAL immediately reported to the local police. The employee has been taken into custody by the local police.

Based upon the Company's routine internal audit, the Company suspects that the employee of question conspired with external vendors to wrongly inflate "Light Class" sales by forging contracts and other documentations. For the fiscal year 2020 ended February 29, 2020, "Light Class" sales accounted for approximately 3% to 4% of the Company's total estimated revenues.

Upon this news, the Company’s stocks dropped almost 7% to close at $52.06 on April 8, 2020.

