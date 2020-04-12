Selbyville, Delaware, April 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Global fish protein hydrolysate market revenue is anticipated to surpass USD 570 million by 2026, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights, Inc. Rapid shift towards natural ingredients in cosmetic industry and changing perceptions on adopting anti-aging solutions is likely to boost the market demand.

Sardines protein fish hydrolysates are widely used to supplement cat food owing to its sharp taste and odour. Its compatibility with various cat food preparations makes it widely used in preparing targeted packaged pet food solutions for different species. Furthermore, increasing awareness on pet health and rising demand for high quality pet nutrition solutions is likely to augment market growth. They also aid in improving digestive feasibility, vision and helps in reducing the risk of cardiovascular diseases which is likely to boost sardine fish protein hydrolysate market share.

Fish protein hydrolysates are produced using acid hydrolysis process by reacting fish along with sulfuric or hydrochloric acid at high temperature and pressure. Acid hydrolysis of proteins achieves higher yields and is a cost-effective method of protein hydrolysis. Channing consumer perceptions towards economical & high-quality products and increasing competition in industry place is likely to boost market demand.

Some major findings of fish protein hydrolysate market report include:

The demand for fish protein hydrolysate is increasing globally owing to rising awareness on high protein and omega 3 concentration

Changing dietary patterns and rapid adopting of quick absorbing protein solutions is likely to boost the market statistics

Industry players are sourcing raw material from exotic sources in an attempt to gain maximum market share and brand recognition

Rapid investment in R&D, marketing, and developing indigenous technology is likely to foster fish protein hydrolysate market demand

Market for liquid based fish protein hydrolysate is set to secure more than 3% CAGR through 2026, owing to rapid demand for easily digestible protein solutions

Easy availability of tilapia paste and economical extraction process is likely to boost demand in pet food formulations owing to high concentration of omega 3

Industry players in fishing industry are trying to enter the market quickly in an attempt to quickly capture market demand

Some of the major player operating in fish protein hydrolysate include BlueWave Marine Ingredients, FISH IT, Proper Nutrition, Zymtech Production AS, and Aroma New Zealand

Fish protein hydrolysate from enzymatic hydrolysis is likely to surpass USD 74 million by 2026, owing to increasing demand for high quality protein powders

Market players in Europe are using traditional methods to extract high quality protein hydrolysate to gain unique selling point in market

The market is likely to witness restrain owing to government lockdown in an attempt to control COVID 19 spread

Asia Pacific fish protein hydrolysate market is likely to surpass USD 205 million at the end of forecast period, owing to increasing demand for natural ingredients in cosmetics and rising awareness on potential side effects of chemical induced cosmetics. Fish protein hydrolysates aid in boosting skin’s natural defense against pollution, oil, dirt and other environmental susceptibilities. Furthermore, cosmetic industry players are expanding their product portfolio by investing in alternative natural ingredients in an attempt to capture maximum market share and gain brand recognition, thereby propelling the industry demand.

Several industry players are engaged in new product development and manufacturing targeted solutions in an attempt to gain brand recognition in market sphere. Industry players are sourcing high quality raw materials & wild fish caught from natural waters to reduce the concentration of heavy metals and toxins. Additionally, companies are also engaged in segment diversification and are introducing industry wise targeted solutions which is likely to augment fish protein hydrolysate market.

