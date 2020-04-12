Meladul Haq Ahmadzai is a Global Health practitioner and CEO of Taleam Systems based in Ottawa, Canada and says that Vitamin C should be used in treating and preventing COVID-19.



OTTAWA, April 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It is well known that Vitamin C such as Oranges, Kiwifruits and Strawberries are used to treat common symptoms in the body in many situations especially when humans are sick. Today, the world is faced with Coronavirus or COVID-19 infection. The virus is believed to be originated in China sometime in late 2019 and has already infected more than 1.2 million people.

Currently, there are no studies to confirm whether Vitamin C helps to treat COVID-19 patients.

According to Meladul Haq Ahmadzai, a Global Health practitioner and CEO of Taleam Systems, “When you go to the hospital, the doctor would likely recommend to you to drink juice or eat fruits to remedy common symptoms such as cough.”

In the market there is a wide variety of Vitamin C products which are advertised to remedy cough or cold symptoms.

Ahmadzai says, “Vitamin C should be considered in clinical trials to see if it can treat and or prevent Coronavirus in the overall response.” Ahmadzai adds, “Coronavirus has that same symptom such as cough.”

Health experts and businesses in Canada and around the world have started developing ventilators and masks for the prevention and treatment of Coronavirus; however, the overall picture of remedying the disease through Vitamin C fruit products seems to be absent according to Ahmadzai. Ahmadzai concludes, “We should listen to the doctors and accept their advice about Vitamin C juice healing the body quicker.”

Meladul Haq Ahmadzai is the CEO of Taleam Systems which provides computer support via remotely to hospitals and medical clinics in Ottawa, Canada. Visit www.taleamsystems.com to learn more.