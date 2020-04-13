Amid the world’s largest lockdown, Radhe Kunj safely distributes over 700 meals a day to anyone in need, ensuring that no one in the ashram’s vicinity goes hungry as a result of the lockdown.

San Francisco, California, USA, April 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- San Francisco-based global private financial group US Capital Global has increased its philanthropic efforts during the COVID-19 crisis, supporting grassroots organizations in rural India that feed tens of thousands suffering in the fallout of the virus. Through its California-based foundation, Braj Bhumi Group, US Capital Global supports programs that help solve crucial social and environmental issues, working in partnership with innovative, world-class single family offices, multi-family offices, sovereign and royal families, and their funds, foundations, and portfolio companies.

Since the beginning of India’s nationwide coronavirus lockdown, a substantial portion of the country’s 1.3 billion citizens have been placed in extreme, life-threatening circumstances. Amid reports of widespread police violence during attempts to enforce the lockdown, and the stigmatization of doctors and hospital workers, leaving thousands of frontline healthcare workers homeless, India is also facing its largest exodus of migrant workers since the 1947 partition. Hundreds of thousands of India’s urban daily wage earners, left without work, accommodation, and a means to buy food since the lockdown began, have begun walking hundreds of miles home fearing starvation more than the virus.

Through its philanthropic foundation, Braj Bhumi Group, US Capital Global is directly engaging with local grassroots organizations such as Radhe Kunj, a nonprofit ashram based in the ancient temple town of Vrindavan, India, to support those suffering most during the crisis. Amid the world’s largest lockdown, Radhe Kunj safely distributes over 700 meals a day to anyone in need, ensuring that no one in the ashram’s vicinity goes hungry as a result of the lockdown.

US Capital Global Chairman and CEO, Jeffrey Sweeney, and Managing Partner, Charles Towle, serve on Braj Bhumi Group’s Board of Directors and financial advisory groups. Over the past twenty years, US Capital Global’s Philanthropic Solutions division has been delivering expertise and a comprehensive suite of financing and advisory services to help institutions build and sustain their nonprofit missions.

“In times of crisis, it’s imperative that we increase our service to those in need,” said Charles Towle, whose sister is currently in India helping to oversee the project. “At US Capital Global, we are committed to taking the tools of Wall Street and using them to support innovative economic and social development and to build communities in harmony with ancient cultures and the earth. We understand that needs vary, so while we may offer well-managed, innovative nonprofits the financing and advice necessary for their success, we’re also keen to make generous contributions to particular causes close to our hearts, while discovering new opportunities to make difference through our California-based foundation.”

