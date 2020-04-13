Selbyville, Delaware, April 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Global Mobile Light Tower Market is set cross USD 2 Billion by 2026, as reported in the latest study by Global Market Insights, Inc. Growing investment toward construction industry coupled with the rising need to run these sites regardless of time and weather will drive the product installation. Moreover, easy installation, efficiency and reliability are few of the major factors complementing the business landscape.

Low up-front cost, minimal maintenance and easy installation are few of the key factors positively impacting diesel-based systems demand. In addition, rising frequency of serious accidents specifically during construction in dark has propelled the need for reliable mobile light towers. Availability of wide range of resistant and tough light towers with better quality specifications is set to complement the business landscape. Varied lamp technologies offer different benefits for contractors according to the suitability for their particular jobsites.

Electric lighting components will grow on account of introduction of strict government mandates to encourage environment sustainability & address critical requirement to reduce emissions. Modernization and refurbishment of existing industrial structures & buildings owing to strict mandates is anticipated to propel the mobile light tower market demand. Increasing need for light in remote areas that involve operations related to the mining or O&G industry, construction activities, and rescue procedures will strengthen the business landscape. The introduction of efficiency norms & global agreements to limit pollution levels will further continue to positively influence the product adoption.

Some prime findings of the mobile light tower market report include:

The demand for mobile light tower industry is rising across mining, infrastructure, O&G, and construction industries.

Ongoing investments across construction activities & infrastructural development is projected to drive the business development.

Key players operating across the mobile light tower market are Atlas Copco, Generac, Wacker Neuson & Doosan.

Solar and hybrid mobile lighting solutions are experiencing a significant increase in installation on account of strict government directives pertaining to work site security.

The global economy is hit by COVID- 19 pandemic where numerous industries including manufacturing & construction and almost all aspects of the supply chain continue to be impacted. In China, even after resuming the operations, the OEMs are facing challenges of recommencing their production capacity and global manufacturers are feeling the impact of shortages in their supply networks. However, rising demand for minimal production and ongoing development of healthcare facilities with an aim to face the pandemic is anticipated to enhance the product installation.

UK mobile light tower market is set to witness over 3% CAGR through 2026. Progress in economic conditions coupled with growing projects in transport infrastructure & energy and housing ventures will sustain to augment the business outlook. Moreover, ongoing investment toward refurbishment & development of railways coupled with other advances toward infrastructure & construction is set to complement the product adoption. Growing emphasis on energy efficiency followed by stringent mandates toward environment sustainability will further drive the industry development.

Rising demand for hybrid lighting component including rechargeable battery pack along with backup diesel generator will enhance the business landscape. In addition, ongoing government efforts to develop the transport infrastructure coupled with rising manufacturing, retail and tourism sectors is set to strengthen the product deployment. Moreover, rapid digitalization along with the introduction of numerous techniques to combat carbon emissions in the construction facility including solar & LED mobile light towers will positively impact the business outlook.

