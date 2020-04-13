Selbyville, Delaware, April 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global electronic special gases market accounted for USD 553 million in 2019, and is estimated to record a remuneration of USD 924 million, while growing at a CAGR of 13% through 2026. This growth is majorly influenced by the ongoing covid-19 pandemic. It has been estimated that the spread of this epidemic globally would prompt the electronic special gases market to increase at a growth rate of -17% in 2020.

The application spectrum of this industry, as per the report, encompasses electronics and semiconductor, pharmaceutical, medical, and other sectors. The research reports also draws attention towards the developmental trends across various regions including APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East, and Latin America. Of these, China has been predicted to emerge as a lucrative growth ground for electronic special gases market. The report also delivers an insight into the impact of the current situation on global and domestic industry players, regulatory reforms, value chain optimization, technological trends, novel product launches, opportunities analysis, and strategic market growth analysis.

The global demand for these gases across electronic and pharmaceutical sectors is projected to augment appreciably in the years to come; despite the industry being in an emerging stage, it is poised to exhibit promising growth over the forecast period.

Electronic special gases are high-purity gases primarily used during the process of production of semiconductors, LEDs, LCDs, solar cells, and others. These gases are referred to as chemical gases used in production process of various semiconductors such as washing, blending ion injection, and mask formation. Further, electronic special gases make the silicon wafers possess semiconductor properties via different procedures and processes, and also determine performance, implementation, and yield of ICs.

There are about more than 30 commonly used high purity special gases which are mainly bifurcated into alkane, halide gas, and other gases. These gases are projected to be highly flammable, toxic, and explosive. Owing to the aforementioned features, electronic special gases are difficult to produce and have high value. Currently, the fluorine containing series of electronic gases account for an overall market share of 30 per cent. These gases are fundamentally used for cleaning agents, dopants, film-forming materials, and others.

On the basis of application spectrum, electronic special gases industry is fragmented into electronics and semiconductors, medical and healthcare, manufacturing, refrigeration, and other applications. As per estimates, in 2017, the downstream applications in electronics, medical and environmental protection, and petrochemicals accounted for a business share of 40%, 10%, and 40% respectively. Moreover, display panels, solar energy, LEDs, and downstream integrated circuits accounted for 37%, 13%, 8%, and 42% respectively.

Geographically speaking, as per the Prospective Industry Research Institute report, China’s electronics specialty gas market has recorded a valuation of 12 billion yuan, at a CAGR of 13.4 per cent over the past 9 years. The country’s special gases market developed with the expansion of domestic electronics industry since 1980s, along with the development of food, medical, environmental protection and other industries.

As the industry is currently in nascent stage, it is basically dependent on imports due to gaps in technology, processes, and equipment. However, China has been putting in efforts to accentuate the market growth in every way possible. China Gas Corporation, through extensive research and development and investment in the field, has realized the import substitution of IC with high purity C02, hexafluoroethane, and photolithography gas.

The worldwide electronic special gases is rather fragmented and boasts of the presence of top notch companies including Linde gas, Air Liquide, TAIYO NIPPON, SANSO CORP., Praxair, and others. Estimates claim that the market of gas companies like Air Liquide Group, TAIYO NIPPON, Air Products and Chemicals, Praxair, SANSO Corp., and Linde Group accounted for over more than 80 per cent market share in 2018.

The global electronic special gases industry is segmented on the basis of type, application, regional demographics, and competitive landscape.

Electronic Special Gases Market Type Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2026)

Natural

Synthesis

Electronic Special Gases Market Application Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2026)

Semiconductor

Flat Panel

Solar Cells

Other

Electronic Special Gases Market Regional Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2026)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Taiwan

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Electronic Special Gases Market Competitive Landscape Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2026)

Linde Gas

Air Liquide

Air Products & Chemicals

TAIYO NIPPON SANSO CORPORATION

Praxair

Showa Denko

Sumitomo

Mitsui Chemical

Middlesex Gases

SCI Analytical

