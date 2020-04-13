New York, April 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Ready to Assemble (RTA) Furniture Market in Europe 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05006389/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on ready to assemble (RTA) furniture market in Europe provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current Europe market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the economic cost and quick furnishings of RTA furniture, advent of e-commerce, free pick-up, and delivery opportunities. In addition, Economical cost and quick furnishings of RTA furniture is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The ready to assemble (RTA) furniture market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Home RTA furniture

• Office RTA furniture

• Offline

• Online

• Germany

• France

• Sweden

• the UK



This study identifies the reduction in average urban living space in Europe as one of the prime reasons driving the ready to assemble (RTA) furniture market in Europe growth during the next few years.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our ready to assemble (RTA) furniture market in Europe covers the following areas:

• Ready to assemble (RTA) furniture market in Europe sizing

• Ready to assemble (RTA) furniture market in Europe forecast

• Ready to assemble (RTA) furniture market in Europe industry analysis





