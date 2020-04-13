HC2 Recommends Stockholders Sign, Date and Promptly Return the WHITE Consent Revocation Card and Mark “REVOKE MY CONSENT” Boxes to Oppose Each of Percy Rockdale’s Proposals and Support HC2’s Independent, Experienced and Highly-Qualified Directors
NEW YORK, April 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of HC2 Holdings, Inc. (“HC2” or the “Company”) (NYSE: HCHC), a diversified holding company, today issued a letter to stockholders demonstrating how HC2’s Board of Directors is uniquely qualified to oversee HC2 and drive stockholder value.
“As our stockholders know, the HC2 Board and I continue to strive for corporate governance excellence and enhancing stockholder value,” said Philip Falcone, President and Chief Executive Officer of HC2. “Collectively, we stand in stark contrast to Percy Rockdale and its slate of woefully unqualified and inexperienced nominees. Our stockholders would not be better off under a Percy Rockdale regime.”
Highlights from the letter include:
The full text of the letter from the HC2 Board of Directors follows:
Dear HC2 Stockholders:
You are being asked to make a critical decision regarding the future of HC2. Percy Rockdale’s unwarranted, costly and distracting consent solicitation puts the future of HC2 in jeopardy and your investment at great risk. Rather than rely on facts, Percy Rockdale is pursuing a smear campaign against each and every member of your Board of Directors designed to mislead stockholders. Protecting the future of HC2 and your investment requires your support for your independent and highly qualified Board of Directors. As your Board of Directors, we respectfully submit that your current Board is the clear choice to deliver enhanced long-term stockholder value and ask for your continued support.
PERCY ROCKDALE’S NOMINEES ARE WOEFULLY UNQUALIFIED, LACK RELEVANT EXPERIENCE AND PUT THE FUTURE OF HC2 AND YOUR INVESTMENT AT GREAT RISK
Percy Rockdale’s decision to nominate a clearly unqualified slate in full replacement of your current Board highlights the utter lack of understanding this dissident has in how to create value at a public diversified holding company.
|Relevant Public Board Experience
|Relevant Public C-Suite Experience
|Relevant Industry Experience
|Diversified HoldCo.
Board Experience
|Profession
|Mike Gorzynski
|NO
|NO
|NO
|NO
|Investment Mgmt. / Finance
|George Brokaw
|NO
|NO
|Investment Mgmt. / Finance
|Kenneth Courtis
|NO
|NO
|NO
|Economist / Market Commentator
|Robin Greenwood
|NO
|NO
|NO
|NO
|MBA Professor
|Liesl Hickey
|NO
|NO
|NO
|NO
|Political Strategist
|Jay Newman
|NO
|NO
|NO
|NO
|Investment Mgmt. / Sovereign Debt
WE HAVE A TRULY INDEPENDENT BOARD ACCOUNTABLE TO ALL STOCKHOLDERS
In contrast to Percy Rockdale’s unqualified nominees, your Board of Directors possesses the necessary skillsets and experience that will continue to support HC2’s evolution and drive stockholder value. Your six directors – five of whom are independent – also hail from numerous geographic areas and professional backgrounds, and have served on the boards of world-class public companies, including other diversified holding companies.
|Relevant Public Board Experience
|Relevant Public C-Suite Experience
|Diversified HoldCo Board Experience
|Independent Director
|Date Appointed
|Warren Gfeller
|YES
|YES
|YES
|YES
|Jun. 2016
|Wayne Barr, Jr.
|YES
|YES
|YES
|YES
|Jan. 2014
|Philip Falcone
|YES
|YES
|YES
|Jan. 2014
|Robert Leffler, Jr.
|YES
|YES
|YES
|Sep. 2014
|Lee Hillman
|YES
|YES
|YES
|YES
|Jun. 2016
|Julie Springer
|YES
|YES
|Feb. 2020
Your Board of Directors has a consistent track record of stockholder accountability, including:
Unfortunately, by failing to constructively engage with your Board of Directors and making its director candidates unavailable for our well-established nominee evaluation process, Percy Rockdale has purposefully ignored the above and demonstrated a desire to play by its own rules, which blatantly disregards you, our stockholders.
Percy Rockdale has repeatedly made baseless and speculative comments about your Board of Directors in an attempt to smear their reputations.
Stockholders should ignore Percy Rockdale’s attempts to distort the facts.
Sadly, Percy Rockdale continues to shade the truth and demonstrates a lack of understanding of HC2’s business and corporate governance.
The Facts:
Mr. Gfeller has served as an independent director of HC2 since June 2016. In addition to his unquestioned independence, he brings diversified experience and expertise across the energy, consumer, banking and insurance sectors, C-Suite operating and financial experience, and deep public company board experience. By any rational measure, Mr. Gfeller is not only uniquely qualified to serve as Chairman, but represents all HC2 stockholders with independence and objectivity.
Earlier this year, we enhanced our Board of Directors by welcoming Julie Springer as the newest independent director. Beginning in early 2019, well prior to the arrival of Percy Rockdale in late December 2019, our 100% independent Nominating and Governance Committee conducted a thorough and robust search process to identify Ms. Springer—a new, independent and highly qualified director—who not only possesses the requisite skill set to complement her fellow directors, but also enhances Board diversity. Percy Rockdale has the audacity to question what contributions Ms. Springer makes to our Board of Directors, when Ms. Springer has more directly relevant experience than any one of the Percy Rockdale nominees. The Nominating and Governance Committee had been looking for a qualified candidate with deep marketing expertise and believes that adding a proven leader in marketing and branding like Ms. Springer will help HC2 better communicate our long-term strategy of evolving into a growth and innovation story.
HC2’s incumbent directors possess extensive experience in energy, telecommunications, restructuring, leveraged finance, distressed debt, media and consumer marketing. Additionally, five of our directors have public company board experience and four have served as executive officers of public companies. Your highly qualified directors were carefully selected to provide the right mix of skills and experience to oversee the successful execution of HC2’s strategic plan.
THE CHOICE IS CLEAR
PLEASE SIGN, DATE AND PROMPTLY RETURN THE ENCLOSED WHITE CONSENT REVOCATION CARD
Your Board of Directors unanimously recommends that stockholders sign, date and promptly return the enclosed WHITE Consent Revocation Card and mark the “REVOKE MY CONSENT” boxes to oppose each of Percy Rockdale’s proposals and support HC2’s independent, experienced and highly qualified directors. Please do not return or otherwise vote any green consent card sent to you by Percy Rockdale—even as a protest vote against Percy Rockdale.
No matter how many or how few shares you own, your revocation of consent is extremely important to ensuring HC2 can carry out its strategic objective of creating near-term value and driving even higher returns over the long term for all of our stockholders. Please act today and make your voice heard regarding the future of HC2.
If you have any questions or need assistance in voting your shares, please contact our soliciting agent, Okapi Partners. Stockholders may call Okapi at (877) 629-6355. Banks and brokerage firms may call Okapi at (212) 297-0720. Stockholders, banks and brokerage firms may also contact Okapi via email at HC2consent@okapipartners.com.
We believe that HC2’s highly qualified and experienced Board of Directors is best positioned to oversee the continued successful execution of HC2’s strategy and to deliver substantial value to all of our stockholders. On behalf of our management team, we thank you for your continued support, interest and investment in HC2, and respectfully ask that you reject Percy Rockdale’s efforts to usurp control of HC2 and revoke your consent.
Sincerely,
The HC2 Board of Directors
|Warren H. Gfeller, Chairman
|Wayne Barr, Jr.
|Philip A. Falcone, President and CEO
|Robert V. Leffler, Jr.
|Lee Hillman
|Julie Totman Springer
If you have any questions or need assistance voting contact:
Okapi Partners
1212 Avenue of the Americas
New York, New York 10036
Banks and Brokers Call Collect: (212) 297-0720
All Others Call Toll Free: (877) 629-6355
Email: info@okapipartners.com
