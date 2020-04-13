New Jersey, April 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the most part, everyone is stuck indoors as we all practice social distancing to keep ourselves safe and combat the spread of COVID-19.

You might be tempted to think that staying indoors means you’re safe from air pollution, but research shows that this is far from the case. Air pollution can occur indoors, too, and has been linked to occurrences of headaches, dizziness, and fatigue, according to the EPA. The World Health Organization calls this “sick building syndrome.”

In the U.S., we already collectively spend around 90% of our time indoors. With these numbers increasing as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, managing indoor air pollution is even more important.

Where does indoor pollution come from?

Outside sources, such as wildfires inversions, or major roads and freeways.

Indoor sources that release volatile organic compounds (VOCs), including wood glue, which often contains formaldehyde.

Poorly designed and energy inefficient buildings that trap pollutants inside.

What are the effects of poor indoor air quality (IAQ)?

Poor indoor air quality can lead to a variety of negative health consequences, but research has shown a link between poor IAQ and cognitive function. Lower air quality increases the risk of:

Reduced productivity and more sick days in the workplace.

Lower test scores and attendance rates in schools.

Difficulty making decisions.

Decline in alertness.

Decreased critical thinking abilities.

Overall lower well-being.

How to Combat Indoor Air Pollution During the Coronavirus Pandemic

As we stay indoors and take precautions to avoid coming into contact with COVID-19, keeping our minds and bodies safe is important. Good lung health is essential for our bodies to be able to fight the virus if we do contract it.

If you are concerned about the air quality in your workplace, consider installing both a high efficiency particulate air filter and a molecular filter in your system. Look for experienced air filter manufacturers specializing in commercial applications to get the best results.

“Studies show that good indoor air quality has a positive effect on people’s productivity,” explains Mark Davidson, Manager of Marketing & Technical Materials at Camfil USA. Camfil’s high efficiency commercial air filtration systems are used in a wide variety of industries worldwide. “They’re more alert. They show better cognitive performance thanks to improved oxygen flow. And they can even gain better general health.”

