WASHINGTON, April 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced that Consulting magazine has named Jordan Rae Kelly as one of the recipients of its inaugural Women Leaders in Technology awards.



Ms. Kelly, a Senior Managing Director and Head of Cybersecurity for the Americas at FTI Consulting, was recognized in the Leadership category. She advises clients on a broad range of cybersecurity and data privacy matters involving breaches, insider threats, intellectual property, crisis communications, vendor management, compliance, regulation, risk management and forensic investigations.

“Jordan is, without a doubt, one of the top women in the field of cybersecurity, and this award is a reflection of that preeminence,” said Anthony J. Ferrante , Global Head of Cybersecurity at FTI Consulting. “Jordan is an established leader with extensive experience working across the U.S. government and with private industry to protect our nation from cyber threats. Her expertise has been integral to helping our clients safeguard their operations and recover after an incident.”

Prior to joining FTI Consulting in 2019, Ms. Kelly served as the Director for Cyber Incident Response on the National Security Council at the White House. During her tenure there, she was responsible for both national incident response coordination, as well as management of the U.S. government’s process for managing zero-day exploits. She also was a chief author of the National Cyber Strategy, the first of its kind in the United States in 15 years.

Before joining the National Security Council in 2017, Ms. Kelly served as Chief of Staff in the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Cyber Division, where she managed daily operations and strategic and policy planning for the FBI’s national cyber program.

“Promoting the leadership of women in cybersecurity and technology has always been important to me,” Ms. Kelly said. “I am honored to receive this award and hope that the recognition of all my talented colleagues by Consulting magazine will inspire the next generation of women leaders to consider a career in cybersecurity and advance the profession even further.”

