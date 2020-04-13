Falls Church, Va., April 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PAE (NASDAQ: PAE, PAEWW), a global leader in delivering smart solutions to the U.S. government and its allies, was chosen by the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency to mobilize the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta as an Alternative Care Site to provide treatment for COVID-19 patients.

PAE will apply specialized expertise on the $21.5 million contract, built from a long history providing crisis response to the U.S. government, ranging from military expeditionary support in austere environments to supporting infectious disease outbreak response and care.

The PAE Expeditionary Support and Stabilization Team will quickly manage setting up a 200-bed medical facility in the convention center and provide operations, maintenance and logistical support throughout the duration of the response. And with our partner AMI (formerly Aspen Medical International), we will provide medical services to accept and treat patients.

PAE President and CEO John Heller said years of specialized experience mobilizing under pressure and overcoming logistical challenges give PAE an advantage in responding to the current pandemic.

“We were on the front lines of the Ebola crisis, mobilizing and supporting treatment units and a field hospital in Liberia for USAID in 2014,” Heller said. “With COVID-19, our talented workforce can apply that same rapid response to this humanitarian crisis that will help Americans who need it most.”

PAE President of Global Mission Services Chuck Anderson said PAE and AMI are dedicated to the health of Georgia residents affected by the pandemic and prepared for the quick deployment.

“PAE is proud to be part of Georgia’s team to combat spread of the coronavirus,” said PAE President of Global Mission Services Chuck Anderson. “We will rapidly deliver additional medical capability and support services to the state of Georgia. PAE and AMI have the experience and resources ready to assist Governor Kemp in his state’s fight against this pandemic.”





About PAE

For 65 years, PAE has tackled the world’s toughest challenges to deliver agile and steadfast solutions to the U.S. government and its allies. With a global workforce of more than 20,000 on all seven continents and in approximately 60 countries, PAE delivers a broad range of operational support services to meet the critical needs of our clients. Our headquarters is in Falls Church, Virginia. Find us online at pae.com, on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.





