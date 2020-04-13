Washington, D.C., April 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to the devastating impact of the coronavirus, DAV (Disabled American Veterans) has established a COVID-19 Relief Fund to provide financial aid to service-connected disabled veterans who have lost employment as a result of the unstable economic conditions that have prevailed in the wake of the virus’ outbreak.

The grants, which have been made possible through generous donations from the American public and corporate sponsors, will help our nation’s veterans pay bills, obtain food and provide for their families during these difficult and uncertain times.

“On top of the additional health risks our wounded, ill and injured veterans face with this virus, thousands of disabled veterans are being laid off or have had to close their small businesses due to the pandemic,” said DAV National Commander Stephen “Butch” Whitehead. “DAV remains dedicated—as we have for 100 years—to assisting our heroes who are desperately struggling and no longer able to make ends meet during this unprecedented time.”

The application for relief, which will be issued on a first-come first-serve basis, can be found at DAV.org/COVIDrelief. Veterans will need to fully complete the application and provide documentation verifying their status as a service-connected disabled veteran who has lost employment as a result of the pandemic. Disabled veterans who are small business owners or who work independently and have been negatively impacted financially as a result of the virus may also be eligible for this assistance.

“We are incredibly grateful for all of the generous donors who have made this relief possible,” said Whitehead. “While we don’t know when this crisis will end, we do know that we can make a life-saving difference for our fellow veterans and their families with these grants.”

To donate to the emergency campaign, go to DAV.org/relief or to text RELIEF to 484848.

About DAV

DAV empowers veterans to lead high-quality lives with respect and dignity. It is dedicated to a single purpose: fulfilling our promises to the men and women who served. DAV does this by ensuring that veterans and their families can access the full range of benefits available to them; fighting for the interests of America’s injured heroes on Capitol Hill; providing employment resources to veterans and their families and educating the public about the great sacrifices and needs of veterans transitioning back to civilian life. DAV, a non-profit organization with more than 1 million members, was founded in 1920 and chartered by the U.S. Congress in 1932. Learn more at www.dav.org.

