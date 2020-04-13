TORONTO, April 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altus Group Limited (“Altus Group” or the “Company”) (TSX: AIF) announced today that it will now hold its upcoming annual and special meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) on May 6, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. (Toronto time) in a virtual only format whereby shareholders may attend and participate in the Meeting via live audio webcast.



The Meeting was previously scheduled to be held at the offices of Stikeman Elliott LLP. In order to address the unprecedented public health impact of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) disease and to mitigate risks to the health and safety of communities, shareholders, employees and other stakeholders, Altus Group will now hold its Meeting in a virtual only format, which will be conducted via live audio webcast. All shareholders, regardless of geographic location and equity ownership, will have an equal opportunity to participate at the Meeting and engage with Altus Group’s Board of Directors and the Management team. Shareholders and guests will no longer be able to attend the Meeting in person.

Information related to the Meeting, including the management information circular dated March 20, 2020 (the “Circular”), form of proxy and the CEO Letter to Shareholders, has been posted on the Company’s website under the section “Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders” at http://www.altusgroup.com/company/investor-relations. Please continue to check this section of the website for updates about the Meeting.

1. Who can attend and vote at the Meeting?

Registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders will be able to attend the Meeting, ask questions and vote, all in real time, online at https://web.lumiagm.com/163828757 (case sensitive password altus2020).

Non-registered (beneficial) shareholders (shareholders who hold Altus common shares through an intermediary such as a securities broker, trustee or financial institution) who have not duly appointed themselves as proxyholder will be able to attend the Meeting as guests, however, guests will not be able to vote in real time.

2. How to vote before the Meeting?

As in prior years, all shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 20, 2020 may vote in advance of the Meeting by completing the form of proxy or voting instruction form in accordance with the instructions provided therein. Shareholders are encouraged to vote on the proposed resolutions before the deadline on Monday, May 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. (Toronto time). Please refer to section “Proxies and Voting by Proxy” of the Circular for additional details on how to vote by proxy before the Meeting and the matters to be voted upon.

3. How to vote during the Meeting?

At the Meeting, registered shareholders may vote by completing a ballot through the live webcast platform, as further described below under “How to attend the virtual Meeting?”

If you are a non-registered (beneficial) shareholder and wish to attend, participate or vote at the Meeting, you MUST write your own name in the space provided on the voting instruction form or other form of proxy sent to you by your nominee or intermediary and follow the instructions set out in the voting instruction form or other proxy form provided by your nominee or intermediary AND register yourself as your proxyholder, as described below under “How to appoint a proxyholder?”. By doing so, you are instructing your nominee or intermediary to appoint you as its proxyholder. It is important that you comply with the signature and return instructions provided.

Non-registered (beneficial) shareholders who have not duly appointed themselves as proxyholder will not be able to vote real time at the Meeting but will be able to attend the Meeting as guests.

4. How to appoint a proxyholder?

The following applies to shareholders who wish to appoint a person or company other than the Directors or executive officers of the Company identified in the form of proxy or voting instruction form to attend the meeting as proxyholder, including non-registered (beneficial) shareholders who wish to appoint themselves as proxyholder to attend, participate, or vote at the Meeting.

Shareholders who wish to appoint a proxyholder to attend and participate at the Meeting as their proxyholder and vote their Altus Group common shares MUST submit their form of proxy or voting instruction form, as applicable, appointing that person or company as proxyholder AND registering that proxyholder with the transfer agent, AST Trust Company (Canada) (“AST”), as described below. Registering your proxyholder is an additional step to be completed AFTER you have submitted your form of proxy or voting instruction form. If you have already submitted your form of proxy or voting instruction form, you do not need to re-submit it. However, you must still register your proxyholder as described below. Failure to register the proxyholder with AST will result in the proxyholder not receiving a control number that is required to participate and vote at the Meeting, and the proxyholder will only be able to attend as a guest. Guests will be able to listen to the Meeting, but will not be able to vote.

Step 1 - Submit your form of proxy or voting instruction form : To appoint a proxyholder, write that person or company’s name in the blank space provided in the form of proxy or voting instruction form (if permitted) and follow the instructions for submitting such form of proxy or voting instruction form. This must be completed before registering such proxyholder, which is an additional step to be completed once you have submitted your form of proxy or voting instruction form.



: To appoint a proxyholder, write that person or company’s name in the blank space provided in the form of proxy or voting instruction form (if permitted) and follow the instructions for submitting such form of proxy or voting instruction form. This must be completed before registering such proxyholder, which is an additional step to be completed once you have submitted your form of proxy or voting instruction form. Step 2 - Register your proxyholder: To register a proxyholder, shareholders must call AST at 1-866-751-6315 (within North America) or 1 (212) 235-5754 (outside of North America) by no later than 11:00 a.m. (Toronto time) on Monday, May 4, 2020.

5. How to attend the virtual Meeting?

Attending the Meeting online enables registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders, including non-registered (beneficial) shareholders who have appointed themselves as proxyholders, to attend the Meeting, vote, and have the ability submit written questions online through the messaging icon on a computer or the text box on your phone, all in real time. Registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders can vote at the appropriate times during the Meeting. Guests, including non-registered (beneficial) shareholders who have not duly appointed a proxyholder, can log in to the Meeting as set out below. Guests can listen to the Meeting but are not able to vote.

Step 1: Log in online at https://web.lumiagm.com/163828757 . We recommend that you log in at least one hour before the Meeting starts.

Step 2: Follow these instructions:

Registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders: Click “I have a control number” and then enter your control number and password: altus2020 (case sensitive).

Guests: Click “I am a guest” and then complete the online form.

Registered shareholders: The control number on the form of proxy or in the email notification you received from AST is your control number. Once you use your control number to log in to the Meeting and accept the terms and conditions, any vote you cast at the Meeting will revoke all previously submitted proxies. However, in such a case, you will be provided the opportunity to vote by ballot on the matters put forth at the meeting. If you do not wish revoke a previously submitted proxy, you should not vote during the Meeting.

Duly appointed proxyholders: Proxyholders who have been duly appointed and registered with AST as described in “How to appoint a proxyholder?” above will receive a control number by email from AST after the proxy voting deadline has passed.

If you attend the Meeting online, it is important that you are connected to the internet at all times during the Meeting in order to vote when balloting commences. It is your responsibility to ensure connectivity for the duration of the Meeting. You should allow ample time to check into the Meeting online and complete the related procedure.

U.S. non-registered (beneficial) shareholders: To attend and vote at the virtual Meeting, you should contact the intermediary that holds your common shares. Follow the instructions from your intermediary included with their proxy materials.

General Proxy Matters

If you are not sure whether you are a registered shareholder or non-registered (beneficial) shareholder or, for additional information regarding submissions of forms of proxy and voting instructions forms before the Meeting, voting deadline, revocation of proxies and other general proxy matters, please refer to the section “Proxies and Voting Proxy” of the Circular or contact AST:

