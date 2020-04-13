AUSTIN, Texas, April 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmallCapVoice.com (“SCV”), Inc. Tombstone Exploration Corporation (OTCQB:TMBXF) (“Tombstone”, “Tombstone Exploration”, or the “Company”), a fully reporting U.S. based mining company, announced that Alan Brown, Tombstone CEO and President, is featured in a new audio interview at SmallCapVoice.com.



The interview can be heard at: https://www.smallcapvoice.com/interview-tombstone-exploration-tmbxf/.

Alan Brown called in to SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. to describe the recent efforts of his Company. Brown provides an update on the Company’s progress in permit acquisition as Tombstone moves toward bringing the Bonanza Mining Project fully online as a producing project. In addition, Brown gives an overview of the savvy management team, what is next for Tombstone and more in this exclusive new interview.

Recently Tombstone announced, that they are now awaiting only one final permit from ADEQ before beginning construction and gold production activities. That final permit is expected to be granted over the very near term. Brown provides his personal insights and delivers a message of gratitude and encouragement to his shareholders making this interview a must listen.

Brown stated, “We have been incredibly productive in 2019 and so far in 2020. Now that we are on the verge of construction and production of the Bonanza Mining Project makes an exciting time to be speaking with SmallCapVoice.com. We are extremely optimistic about our future with the foundation we have built. Once again, we are thankful for the opportunity to share our story with our shareholders and the SmallCapVoice.com listening audience.”

About Tombstone Exploration Corporation

Tombstone Exploration Corporation is a gold, silver and copper exploration & mining company based in Phoenix, Arizona. The company’s goal is to maximize shareholder value through focused exploration, testing and development of high-quality mineral targets in the prolific mineral producing areas in the Southwest United States. This goal will be achieved through the application of the best mineral exploration practices and techniques available, including the adherence to the highest possible standards of corporate responsibility, governance and conduct.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Tombstone Exploration Corporation, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words “may,” “would,” “will,” “expect,” “estimate,” “can,” “believe,” “potential” and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward- looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are Tombstone Exploration Corporation’s ability to control, and actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is and will be included in Tombstone Exploration Corporation’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CONTACT:

Tombstone Exploration Corporation

Alan M. Brown, President

Phone: 480-588-8920

abrown@tombstonemining.com

www.tombstonemining.com

For SmallCapVoice.com:

ssmith@smallcapvoice.com

512-267-2430

SOURCE: SmallCapVoice.com