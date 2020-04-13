Dear Stakeholders of PetVivo Holdings, Inc.,



Minneapolis, MN, April 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: PETV) an emerging biomedical device company focused on the commercialization of innovative medical therapeutics for pets is pleased to announce a new social media engagement campaign to increase transparency with its stakeholders.

2020 started off strong with great positioning of our lead product Kush®, paired with excellent responses from veterinarians and expansion into the western part of the United States and Canada. Despite recent COVID-19 concerns towards the general market, we want to assure you that we are still progressing, having valuable conversations and look forward to a more informative update in the future on this. We are very glad to have your continued support and engagement.

In fact, we’d like to introduce new ways to connect with Petvivo Holdings:

Telegram: We have created a live, interactive group you can join to reach team members and other Petvivo supporters. Ask questions, learn more about the company and discover our products! Join our Telegram Group Here: https://t.me/PetvivoInc

YouTube: We’ve set up a new YouTube channel where we’ll be posting weekly videos with team members, announcing developments, and give a behind the scenes look at what happens at Petvivo. Subscribe to our YouTube Channel Here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC14nPbu3ThpSKdt5b3CBN4Q

Check out our first video with CEO John Lai: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ry6T-1BPe0s

We are so excited for the future of Petvivo and we sincerely appreciate YOU, our supporters, old and new. And as always, stay safe and well.

The Petvivo Team

About PetVivo Holdings, Inc.

PetVivo Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: PETV) is an emerging biomedical device company focused on the licensing and commercialization of innovative medical devices for pets and pet therapeutics. PetVivo is leveraging investments made in the human medical device industry to commercialize therapeutics for pets in a capital and time efficient way. A key component of this strategy is the accelerated timeline to revenues for veterinary medical devices, which enter the market much earlier than the more stringently regulated pharmaceuticals.

PetVivo's strategy is to commercialize proprietary products from human medical device companies specifically for the companion animal market. The company’s product pipeline includes seventeen animal and human therapeutics. A portfolio of eighteen patents protects the company’s products, production processes and biomaterials. PetVivo’s lead product, a veterinarian-administered joint injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis in dogs and horses called Kush® is scheduled for launch later this fiscal year.

The Company recently exclusively licensed its mucoadhesive technology to a strategic partner, Emerald Organic Products, Inc., for use of CBD in the human nutraceutical market. The Company will also be seeking additional licensing partners to commercialize its portfolio of proprietary human clinical therapeutics in large market sectors, including: cardiovascular, orthopedic, urology and aesthetics.

Forward-Looking commercial Statements:

The foregoing material may contain forward-looking statements. We caution that such statements may be subject to uncertainties and that actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Readers accordingly should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which do not reflect unknown or unanticipated events or circumstances occurring after the date of these forward-looking statements.

PetVivo Holding, Inc. Reports Progress to Stakeholders (All Press Releases Will Be Available for Viewing on the Web at www.petvivo.com )